Evaluating US Sanctions And Counterterrorism Policy With Anna Morris

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.
With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.
Former Treasury official Anna Morris discusses the evolution of US counterterrorism and sanctions policy, examining what strategies have succeeded and failed in the war on terror. The conversation explores how sanctions continue to shape American foreign policy objectives and the changing landscape of terrorist financing enforcement.
within Government, Public Sector, Finance and Banking and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
in United States
with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone speaks with Anna Morris, former acting assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the US Treasury and a principal in our Public Policy Practice, about the evolution of US counterterrorism and sanctions policy.
Morris shares her perspective on how the US approach to terrorist financing has changed over time, along with her views on the successes and limitations of the war on terror. She also examines the role sanctions continue to play in advancing US foreign policy objectives.