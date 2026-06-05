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5 June 2026

Evaluating US Sanctions And Counterterrorism Policy With Anna Morris

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Former Treasury official Anna Morris discusses the evolution of US counterterrorism and sanctions policy, examining what strategies have succeeded and failed in the war on terror. The conversation explores how sanctions continue to shape American foreign policy objectives and the changing landscape of terrorist financing enforcement.
United States Government, Public Sector
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In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone speaks with Anna Morris, former acting assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the US Treasury and a principal in our Public Policy Practice, about the evolution of US counterterrorism and sanctions policy.

Morris shares her perspective on how the US approach to terrorist financing has changed over time, along with her views on the successes and limitations of the war on terror. She also examines the role sanctions continue to play in advancing US foreign policy objectives.

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