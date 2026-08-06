The U.S. FCC Adds Foreign-Produced Power Inverters And Advanced Robotic Devices To The Covered List, With Cross-Industry Impacts

The FCC has expanded its Covered List to include foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic devices, effectively halting new equipment authorizations for these products. Companies must now navigate a complex Conditional Approval process to obtain exceptions, while existing authorizations and deployed devices remain unaffected.

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Key takeaways

Covered List expansion: The FCC has expanded the Covered List to include foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic devices.

New FCC authorizations effectively halted, existing authorizations unaffected: Effective immediately, foreign-produced devices in these categories are ineligible for new FCC equipment authorizations. Devices already authorized, purchased, or in use are not affected.

Conditional Approval is the only pathway: Companies may seek a case-by-case exception through a Conditional Approval process. A detailed showing is required and approval is not guaranteed.

The FCC’s latest move to add foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic devices to the Covered List represents the broadest expansion of the Covered List to date, with impact extending well beyond the telecommunications sector. Effective immediately, foreign-produced devices in these categories are ineligible for new FCC equipment authorizations. The restriction does not apply to devices that have already been authorized or to products already purchased or in use. A process for seeking an exception (“Conditional Approval”) is available, but a showing is required and grant is not guaranteed. This action may also impact companies that incorporate these components into their own products, including through potential supply chain impacts.

On July 28, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added foreign-produced “power inverters” and “advanced robotic devices” to its Covered List, pursuant to two Executive Branch National Security Determinations. Companies producing these devices in any country outside the United States will not be able to obtain new FCC equipment authorizations needed to sell their products into the U.S. market, absent a “Conditional Approval” from the Department of War (DoW) or, for power inverters only, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The update does not prohibit the import, sale, or use of power inverters or advanced robotic devices that have already received FCC authorization. Nor does it affect devices that have already been purchased or deployed.

As we’ve previously reported, the FCC’s Covered List identifies equipment and services deemed by Congress or national security expert agencies to “pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons.” When Congress first directed the FCC to establish the list in 2021, it was limited to telecommunications equipment produced by named foreign adversary companies. The list has since been expanded to include additional company-specific products and services, as well as broad prohibitions on foreign-produced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UAS critical components, and routers. The addition of power inverters and advanced robotic devices marks the FCC’s most sweeping Covered List action to date, reaching beyond the telecommunications sector into energy, infrastructure, and a broad range of industrial and consumer markets.

The FCC acted at the direction of two National Security Determinations issued by an Executive Branch interagency body, both of which cited risks of supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt U.S. economic and national security. Consistent with past National Security Determinations impacting foreign-produced UAS and routers, the most recent Determinations highlight the importance of robust and secure domestic supply chains and manufacturing.

New foreign-produced power inverters and robotics generally require Conditional Approvals. The FCC has provided guidance on what must be included in applications for Conditional Approvals for power inverters and advanced robotic devices, which includes demonstrating future onshoring plans.

The FCC has provided guidance on what must be included in applications for Conditional Approvals for power inverters and advanced robotic devices, which includes demonstrating future onshoring plans. The scope is global, not limited to adversarial nations. Similar to recent determinations for UAS and routers, these determinations apply to devices “produced in foreign countries,” which is not targeted solely at adversarial nations and may impact manufacturers that rely on foreign production regardless of country. This comes at a time when large segments of impacted industries rely on global supply chains and foreign manufacturing.

Similar to recent determinations for UAS and routers, these determinations apply to devices “produced in foreign countries,” which is not targeted solely at adversarial nations and may impact manufacturers that rely on foreign production regardless of country. This comes at a time when large segments of impacted industries rely on global supply chains and foreign manufacturing. Broader regulatory developments to watch. Companies that manufacture, source, deploy, or rely on power inverters and advanced robotic devices should also pay close attention to the FCC’s recent Equipment Authorization Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. That proceeding restricts logic-bearing hardware components and proposes additional changes to the Covered List and FCC equipment authorization process that could, if adopted, further impact industries that rely on imported devices and subcomponents.

Our cross-practice FCC and international trade teams regularly advise clients on FCC authorization requirements, supply chain restrictions, and national security issues affecting a range of sectors.

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