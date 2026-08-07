Red Flags For Fraud: FinCEN Issues Advisory On Detecting Unlawful Employment Practices

This Summer, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an advisory urging financial institutions to heighten their vigilance for risks tied to the unlawful employment of non-work-authorized individuals.

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This Summer, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an advisory urging financial institutions to heighten their vigilance for risks tied to the unlawful employment of non-work-authorized individuals. The advisory highlights the increasingly prevalent role of labor brokers in facilitating fraudulent conduct and identifies several “red flags” that can alert banks and other institutions to potentially illicit activity on the part of their accountholders and customers.

Financial institutions report illicit or otherwise suspicious activity pursuant to the Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”). Analyzing these reports, FinCEN has identified typical schemes: employers engage in unlawful activity by hiring low-wage, unlawful workers through off-the-book payments, which allow the employers to evade payroll taxes, insurance requirements, and employment benefit premiums.

These unlawful employment schemes often scale through third parties, particularly labor brokers. Labor brokers, staffing intermediaries, and “labor services” entities sit between businesses (and their banks) and workers, handling recruitment, onboarding, transportation and housing arrangements, payroll, and cash distribution. Broker services can be and often are legitimate, yet they also can be utilized to:

Obscure the true employer —payments flow to the intermediary, not to the employer or its employees, making it harder to identify the employing company, track headcount, and ensure compliance with tax obligations. Complicit labor brokers may evade easy verification of their identity and activities by opening accounts using a foreign passport or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, identifying as “self-employed” or some similar status, and using a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency instead of a real address.

—payments flow to the intermediary, not to the employer or its employees, making it harder to identify the employing company, track headcount, and ensure compliance with tax obligations. Complicit labor brokers may evade easy verification of their identity and activities by opening accounts using a foreign passport or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, identifying as “self-employed” or some similar status, and using a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency instead of a real address. Facilitate identity and document fraud —brokers may help employers in securing stolen or fake identities for their workers, or recycle identifying information across multiple individuals. This fraud helps the employer evade detection of its unlawful employment practices.

—brokers may help employers in securing stolen or fake identities for their workers, or recycle identifying information across multiple individuals. This fraud helps the employer evade detection of its unlawful employment practices. Enable cash-based or hard-to-detect payment practices —intermediaries can convert funds they receive into cash to pay workers off-the-books, or structure transactions to reduce detectability. For instance, brokers may send payments to employees through cash couriers, checks, or peer-to-peer platforms, using repetitive and small transactions that are designed to circumvent reporting thresholds under the BSA.

—intermediaries can convert funds they receive into cash to pay workers off-the-books, or structure transactions to reduce detectability. For instance, brokers may send payments to employees through cash couriers, checks, or peer-to-peer platforms, using repetitive and small transactions that are designed to circumvent reporting thresholds under the BSA. Create layering through multiple entities—brokers often form networks of shell companies (with overlapping owners, addresses, signers, or phone numbers) that can be used to move funds and frustrate due diligence. Brokers may also use these shell companies to obtain a minimal workers’ compensation policy for small numbers of employees and then “rent” access to complicit employers employing hundreds.

Identifying individuals or entities involved in these fraudulent schemes is not always easy, but FinCEN’s advisory lists “red flags” for financial institutions that could signal potential illicit activity. While legitimate account holders may lawfully engage in the conduct FinCEN identifies as a risk indicator, FinCEN’s “red flags” provide clues of possible unlawful employment, identity fraud, or related criminal conduct that should trigger heightened diligence and oversight on the part of financial institutions.

According to FinCEN, banks should be especially diligent when working with individuals who claim to be self-employed or operating a small business in high-risk industries like agriculture, construction, domestic service, hospitality, or staffing, or when working with companies in those industries that, for example:

Have high transactional activity but disproportionately insignificant payroll activity;

Issue recurring and large volumes of check for under $1,000 to many separate individuals; or

Are making payroll tax deposits that are significantly less than expected based on their reported business operations and workforce size.

Interested persons and organizations should review the advisory for a full list of potential red flags. Financial institutions should review their monitoring practices to ensure they can appropriately detect FinCEN’s red flags and have the processes in place to investigate suspected fraud.

With these risk indicators in hand, FinCEN is calling on financial institutions to monitor for, prevent, and report suspicious activity. Institutions submitting a Suspicious Activity Report (“SAR”) should use the term “FINANCIALINTEGRITY-2026-A002” in field 2 of the SAR and highlight the advisory when providing the narrative of the reason for the report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.