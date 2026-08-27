Office Of Space Commerce Launches Mission Authorization Pilot Program For Novel In-Space Activities

On Aug. 20, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of Space Commerce (OSC) announced the launch of a pilot phase for its proposed Space Commerce Certification (SCC) framework, a step toward establishing a civil mission authorization framework for novel commercial space activities. OSC issued a formal call for interest inviting U.S. entities to participate in the program. Expressions of interest are due by Oct. 5, 2026, and may be accessed through the Federal Register.

The initiative implements Section 5 of Executive Order 14335, “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry,” which directed the Department of Commerce to develop a streamlined governmental authorization process for commercial in-space activities that do not fit within existing regulatory frameworks.

Pilot Program Will Be Non-Binding

The call for interest initiates a pilot phase for the SCC. OSC will coordinate with the FAA, FCC, DOW, Department of State, NASA, and other relevant agencies to evaluate proposed missions submitted by participating companies. Selected participants will be asked to complete an SCC application describing their proposed mission. OSC and its interagency partners will review the application to identify potential governmental concerns and work with the applicant to develop mitigation measures, operational practices, or other adjustments that address those concerns. Upon completion of the review, OSC intends to issue an SCC, which may include recommended best practices for the mission. Any consideration of an SCC by the FAA or FCC remains within each agency’s discretion, and participants in the pilot program remain responsible for satisfying all existing FCC and FAA licensing requirements.

OSC has emphasized that the pilot program is:

Voluntary;

Non-binding; and

Does not replace or supersede existing regulatory requirements.

Pilot participants will still be required to obtain all necessary FCC, FAA, NOAA, or other approvals applicable to their missions. OSC further notes that the FCC and FAA retain complete discretion regarding whether and how an SCC may be considered in their regulatory processes.

Selection Process

OSC has stated that participation in the pilot program will be highly selective. Submission of an expression of interest does not guarantee selection. The agency intends to prioritize missions that:

Are critical to advancement of the commercial space industry;

Have a realistic likelihood of proceeding; and

Present high-utility use cases.

OSC has also indicated that active engagement from participants will be expected throughout the pilot process.

Submissions should include the following information:

Nominated entity’s full name, affiliations, and contact information;

Evidence of U.S. entity ownership or operation, or, in the case of an individual, citizenship;

Mission concept and timeline; and

Statement of commitment to working with OSC.

Key Takeaways for Industry

The pilot program does not create a new licensing regime, but provides an early opportunity for companies developing novel in-space capabilities to engage directly with regulators and help shape the future framework. For additional insight into current developments affecting the commercial space industry, see GT's Space Report.

Companies pursuing activities that do not fit within existing regulatory structures should evaluate whether participation in the pilot program may provide strategic benefits, including early regulatory engagement, identification of potential governmental concerns, and the opportunity to influence future U.S. authorization policies. With expressions of interest due Oct. 5, 2026, interested operators should begin assessing eligibility and preparing mission summaries.