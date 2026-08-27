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27 August 2026

Five Things To Know About OMB’s Proposed Rule For Federal Grantmaking (Video)

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The Office of Management and Budget has proposed significant revisions to the Uniform Guidance governing federal grants and cooperative agreements. Amy Hoang breaks down the most critical changes that organizations receiving federal funding need to understand and prepare for.
United States Government, Public Sector
Amy C. Hoang
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Amy Hoang gives you five key takeaways from OMB’s proposed rule revising the Uniform Guidance for federal grants and cooperative agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Amy C. Hoang
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