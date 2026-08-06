ARTICLE
6 August 2026

National Security Meets Trade

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The FCC has expanded its Covered List beyond individual companies to encompass four entire categories of foreign-produced equipment, introducing new restrictions driven by national security concerns.
United States Government, Public Sector
Andrew Golodny,Jeffrey G. Weiss, and Christopher Bjornson
Andrew Golodny’s articles from Steptoe LLP are most popular:
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National security concerns are reshaping the electronics market, and the FCC is responding with new restrictions. Our coverage will explore how the FCC's Covered List now extends beyond individual companies to four entire categories of foreign-produced equipment. Each device type carries its own definitions, conditional approval pathway, and practical considerations for manufacturers and importers.

Read the introductory article here, along with our device-specific posts on drones, routers, power inverters, and advanced robotics, where we examine the shifting rules governing foreign-produced technology.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Andrew Golodny
Andrew Golodny
Photo of Jeffrey G. Weiss
Jeffrey G. Weiss
Photo of Christopher Bjornson
Christopher Bjornson
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