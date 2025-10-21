Episode 359 – Trump's Global Footprint & America's Shutdown (Podcast)

From hostage negotiations in the Middle East and peace talks in Ukraine to strikes on suspected cartel vessels off Venezuela's coast, President Trump appears active on virtually every major global front. Yet as the government shutdown grinds on at home, the question remains: when will he weigh in and push to bring it to an end? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, and Patrick Martin.

