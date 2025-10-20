ARTICLE
20 October 2025

Bid Protest Breakdown: Standing Showdown At The Federal Circuit (Video)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

In this episode of Claims and Sustains, hosts Teddie Arnold and Erica Bakies unpack the Federal Circuit's en banc decision in Percipient.AI v. United States...
United States Government, Public Sector
Edward V. Arnold and Erica L. Bakies
In this episode of Claims and Sustains, hosts Teddie Arnold and Erica Bakies unpack the Federal Circuit's en banc decision in Percipient.AI v. United States, exploring how the ruling reaffirms that only actual or prospective bidders have standing to protest federal procurements under the Tucker Act.

Authors
Photo of Edward V. Arnold
Edward V. Arnold
Photo of Erica L. Bakies
Erica L. Bakies
