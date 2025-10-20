Bid Protest Breakdown: Standing Showdown At The Federal Circuit (Video)

self

In this episode of Claims and Sustains, hosts Teddie Arnold and Erica Bakies unpack the Federal Circuit's en banc decision in Percipient.AI v. United States, exploring how the ruling reaffirms that only actual or prospective bidders have standing to protest federal procurements under the Tucker Act.

