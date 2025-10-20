Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 16

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called on President Donald Trump to "reengage now" and meet with congressional leaders to resolve the shutdown. He claimed past shutdowns have ended after negotiations between leaders in the executive and legislative branches. The leaders of both chambers of Congress last met at the White House on September 29, two days before the shutdown began.

Status Update

Today marks Day 16 of the federal government shutdown. Negotiations on reopening the government remain stalled.

Congressional Activity

The House is still in recess after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared a "district work period" until October 19. As a result, no legislative business is being conducted. It remains to be seen if he decides to prolong this period.

The Senate failed to pass the Republican-backed "clean continuing resolution (CR)" for the 10th time in a vote of 51 to 45. No new Democrats joined Republicans in support of the legislation. Senators also failed in a vote of 51 to 45 to pass a long-term appropriations bill to fund the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Leadership Dynamics

Democratic Leadership: Maintains the stance that Republicans are at fault for the shutdown. In an interview on MSNBC, House Minority Leader Jeffries said Democrats want to see the shutdown come to an end, but they still want to negotiate extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: Despite encouragement by Senate Majority Leader Thune, Trump Administration officials have yet to move around funds to allow farmers to access Marketing Assistance Loans (MALs) during the shutdown. The lack of commitment comes after President Trump redirected $8 billion in DOD research and development funding to pay troops.

Key Milestones Ahead

Mid-October: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. The White House has indicated that it will use tariff revenue to temporarily sustain this program. Some states, such as Minnesota, have already shared that they are no longer able to process SNAP applications.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

