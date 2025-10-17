ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Ensuring Continued Accountability In Federal Hiring (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Imposes a government-wide freeze on civilian hiring across all executive departments and agencies, except for positions tied to national security, immigration enforcement, and public safety. Requires agencies to establish Strategic Hiring Committees, submit Annual Staffing Plans and quarterly updates to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and align all hiring with the administration's priorities under the Merit Hiring Plan.

Agencies must establish Strategic Hiring Committees within 30 days and submit Annual Staffing Plans within 60 days of the order's issuance. A joint OMB-OPM implementation report is due to the President within 180 days.

