20 October 2025

OK AG Field Expands, RI AG Plans To Retire

  • Former federal prosecutor Nick Coffey announced his candidacy for Oklahoma AG in the 2026 election, becoming the first Democrat to enter the race. Two Republicans have announced they are seeking their party's nomination: state Secretary of Energy and Environment Jeff Starling and former state Representative Jon Echols. AG Gentner Drummond, a Republican, announced he is running for Governor in 2026.
  • Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha announced that he will retire from politics upon the conclusion of his current term in 2026. As previously reported, AG Neronha has endorsed Keith Hoffmann for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming AG race. State Representative Jason Knight has also announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination.

