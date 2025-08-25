Silicon, Sanctions And Security: How National Security Laws Are Reshaping The Semiconductor Industry (Video)

The intersection of national security and technology M&A is more dynamic than ever.

Nick O'Keefe, Corporate & M&A Partner, and Christopher Swift, Co-Chair of our International Trade & National Security Team, break down how evolving U.S. regulations—CFIUS, FIRRMA, export controls, and outbound investment rules—are reshaping semiconductor deals, and highlighting risks and best practices for successful transactions.

If your company is preparing for an exit or an investment, don't miss this practical conversation on proactive compliance, partner diligence, and managing deal uncertainty.

Watch the full discussion and connect with Christopher for more insights on navigating the rapidly changing national security landscape.

