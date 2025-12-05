Federal News Network: When Federal Judges Fear For Their Families, The Entire Justice System Is Under Attack

Dustin McDaniel joined The Federal Drive, a podcast produced by the Federal News Network, to discuss the growing crisis in judicial security at the state and federal level.

Dustin McDaniel joined The Federal Drive, a podcast produced by the Federal News Network, to discuss the growing crisis in judicial security at the state and federal level. This escalation prompted 40 former state attorneys general to sign a letter urging Congress to increase funding for judicial protection. Judicial independence is a cornerstone of democracy and protecting those who uphold it must be a national priority. "They are going to do their jobs despite these threats, which makes them all the more important for us to protect them," McDaniel said.

