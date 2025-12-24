New AG Pick In NJ, NE AG To Seek Reelection, New OR Deputy AG

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill announced her selection of Jennifer Davenport
as the state's next AG, who will assume office pending state
Senate confirmation. Davenport, a Democrat, previously served as
First Assistant AG in New Jersey.
Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers announced that he will seek reelection in
2026. He is currently running unopposed in the Republican primary
and in the general election.
Oregon AG Dan Rayfield appointed Benjamin Gutman as the new Deputy AG
for Oregon. Gutman had been serving in that role on an interim
basis while continuing his work as Oregon's Solicitor
General.
