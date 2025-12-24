ARTICLE
24 December 2025

New AG Pick In NJ, NE AG To Seek Reelection, New OR Deputy AG

CO
New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill announced her selection of Jennifer Davenport as the state's next AG, who will assume office pending state Senate confirmation.
  • New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill announced her selection of Jennifer Davenport as the state's next AG, who will assume office pending state Senate confirmation. Davenport, a Democrat, previously served as First Assistant AG in New Jersey.
  • Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers announced that he will seek reelection in 2026. He is currently running unopposed in the Republican primary and in the general election.
  • Oregon AG Dan Rayfield appointed Benjamin Gutman as the new Deputy AG for Oregon. Gutman had been serving in that role on an interim basis while continuing his work as Oregon's Solicitor General.

