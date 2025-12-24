2025 GAO Bid Protest Annual Report: Where Have All The Protests Gone?

On December 12, 2025, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released its annual report on bid protests for fiscal year 2025, containing the full statistics shown below:

Bid Protest Statistics for Fiscal Years 2021-2025

FY2025 FY2024 FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 Cases Filed 1688 (down 6%) 1803 (down 11%) 2025 (increase of 22%) 1658 (down 12%) 1897 (down 12%) Cases Closed 1737 1706 2041 1655 2017 Merit (Sustain + Deny Decisions) 380 386 608 455 581 Number of Sustains 53 61 188 59 85 Sustain Rate 14% 16% 31% 13% 15% Effectiveness Rate 52% 52% 57% 51% 48% ADR (cases used) 53 76 69 74 76 ADR Success Rate 91% 92% 90% 92% 84% Hearings .5% (3 cases) .2% (1 case) 2% (22 cases) .27% (2 cases) 1% (13 cases)

The total number of cases filed (1,688) and sustained (53) decreased from FY 2024. While the number of sustains was the lowest it has been in over two decades, the 14% sustain rate remains comparable to recent years (the 31% sustain rate in FY 2023 was an anomaly owing to an unusually high number of protests challenging a single procurement). Additionally, GAO's "effectiveness rate"—the percentage of cases in which the protester received relief, including GAO sustains and voluntary corrective actions—remained above 50%, likewise resembling previous years.

Importantly, the number of merit decisions (380) represents a multi-year low, continuing a downward trend seen in FY 2024.

The most prevalent grounds upon which GAO sustained protests in FY 2025 were (1) unreasonable technical evaluations; (2) unreasonable cost or price evaluations; and (3) unreasonable rejection of proposal. The first two categories have frequently been identified as among the most common grounds for protest sustains, while the third—unreasonable rejection of proposal—was identified for the first time in recent history. The most prevalent grounds for sustained protests over the past ten years (according to GAO's corresponding annual reports) are shown in the table below:

Most Prevalent Sustain Grounds By Year 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Flawed technical evaluation X X X X X X X X X X Flawed cost/price evaluation X X X X X X X X Flawed past performance evaluation X X X Flawed selection decision X X X X X X Inadequate documentation X X Unequal Treatment X X Failure to follow evaluation criteria Flawed solicitation X X Flawed discussions X Unreasonable rejection of proposal X

Key Takeaways