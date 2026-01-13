Examining GAO's Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report On Bid Protest Statistics

Last month, the US Government Accountability Office ("GAO") issued its Annual Reportto Congress, as required by the Competition in Contracting Act of 1984, 31 U.S.C. § 3554(e)(2), on bid protest statistics for fiscal year 2025.

Included in the Report, is the table set out below, which highlights the critical statistics for FY 2025, along with those from the prior four fiscal years:

Bid Protests Statistics for FY 2021-2025

FY2025 FY2024 FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 Cases Filed 1688 (down 6%) 1803 (down 11%) 2025 (increase of 22%) 1658 (down 12%) 1897 (down 12%) Cases Closed 1737 1706 2041 1655 2017 Merit (Sustain + Deny) Decisions 380 386 608 455 581 Number of Sustains 53 61 188 59 85 Sustain Rate 14% 16% 31% 13% 15% Effectiveness Rate 52% 52% 57% 51% 48% ADR5 (cases used) 53 76 69 74 76 ADR Success Rate 91% 92% 90% 92% 84% Hearings .5% (3 cases) .2% (1 case) 2% (22 cases) .27% (2 cases) 1% (13 cases)

.

In fiscal year 2025, protesters filed 1,688 cases at GAO, while GAO closed 1,737 cases, including 359 cases falling under GAO's bid protest jurisdiction over task or delivery orders placed under indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts.

Notably, the number of sustained protests is the lowest it has been in some time, while the 14% sustain rate, is consistent with recent trends (including FY 2023, when accounting for an anomalous 100-plus sustains relating to a single procurement). And while that percentage appears low, the more telling metric for prospective protesters is the "Effectiveness Rate." The Effectiveness Rate includes the percentage of cases where the protester obtains any relief, not only as a result of a sustained protest, but also voluntary corrective action taken prior to a GAO decision on the merits. That number continues to hover around 50%, which can be taken as an encouraging sign for protesters and also reflects agencies' increased willingness to take voluntary corrective action.

Additionally, and perhaps related to agencies being more likely to take corrective action, the number of decisions on the merits continues on a downward trend, with GAO issuing only 380 decisions on the merits.

GAO, in its Report, also highlighted its most frequent bases for sustaining protests:

Of the protests resolved on the merits during fiscal year 2025, our Office sustained 14 percent of those protests. Our review shows that the most prevalent reasons for sustaining protests during the 2025 fiscal year were: (1) unreasonable technical evaluation; (2) unreasonable cost or price evaluation; and (3) unreasonable rejection of proposal.

These grounds are not particularly surprising; are raised in the vast majority of all bid protest filings; and indicate that protesters consider a broad approach when attempting to challenge an unfavorable award decision.

