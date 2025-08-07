ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Fastest 5 Minutes: DOJ Guidance Re DEI, White House AI Action Plan (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Peter Eyre,Katie Erno, and Matthew F. Ferraro

This week's episode covers developments involving DOJ's guidance for federal funding recipients regarding DEI and the White House AI Action Plan, and is hosted by Peter Eyre, Katie Erno, and Matthew F. Ferraro. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter Eyre
Peter Eyre
Photo of Katie Erno
Katie Erno
Photo of Matthew F. Ferraro
Matthew F. Ferraro
