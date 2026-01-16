Choosing The Right PAC Filing Frequency For 2026: Key Considerations For Corporate And Trade Association PACs (Video)

Corporate and trade association PACs must choose between quarterly and monthly FEC filing frequencies in 2026.

Corporate and trade association PACs must choose between quarterly and monthly FEC filing frequencies in 2026. Quarterly PAC filers may face extra reporting requirements if they make contributions in connection with primary elections, while monthly filers avoid these requirements.In this video, Michael Toner and Karen Trainer explain the key considerations. For help deciding which filing frequency is best for you, please reach out to Wiley's Election Law and Government Ethics Group.

