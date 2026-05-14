Key EPC Contracting Issues For Nuclear Energy Projects

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As new nuclear construction gains renewed momentum in the United States and worldwide, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors face a contracting landscape that differs in material ways from other large energy infrastructure projects. Nuclear projects involve unique regulatory, liability, and risk-allocation issues that require careful attention at the contract drafting and negotiation stage.

This client alert highlights three EPC contracting issues that routinely arise in nuclear energy projects and discusses (in particular) some considerations regarding how to approach these contracting issues in relation to a nuclear EPC project in the United States. For these issues, early strategic positioning can significantly reduce long-term risk exposure.

1. Change in Law and Regulatory Risk Allocation

Change in Law provisions are often one of the most heavily negotiated clauses in nuclear EPC contracts. While EPC contractors may be more willing to accept single-point responsibility for completing work on time and within budget (through a fixed-price EPC contract), nuclear projects are uniquely exposed to evolving safety, security, and new regulatory requirements that may emerge during construction. This highly dynamic regulatory environment makes many EPC contractors even more weary of agreeing to a fixed-price nuclear EPC contract.

EPC contractors often cannot reliably factor in the risk of future regulatory changes into a fixed-price contract, given that new nuclear EPC projects can involve "first of a kind" technologies, meaning that there is no prior design or existing assets or equipment that can be used, and nearly all aspects of the project need to be designed and manufactured for the first time. Not only do regulators have difficulty evaluating and permitting "first of a kind" technologies, which may lead to project delays and cost increases, but regulators may also issue new regulatory requirements at any time that impact such projects. The parties to a nuclear EPC contract (in all likelihood) may not have contemplated the new regulatory requirements or emerging issues, many of which did not exist or could not have been foreseen when the project was originally conceived.

In the United States, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issues hundreds of guidance documents, amendments, and license revisions every year, along with dozens of final rules that may significantly impact new nuclear technologies implemented on nuclear EPC projects. It is difficult for an EPC contractor at the time of contracting to anticipate the impact of the NRC's formal rulemaking (or changes in the NRC's interpretation of existing rules), as well as the impact of less formal regulatory actions, guidance, or licensing conditions.

Adding to the unpredictability is the potential impact that worldwide nuclear events or developments may have on the NRC regulatory regime in the United States. For example, after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on March 11, 2011, four of six nuclear reactors at Fukushima Daiichi lost power, and three reactors overheated—melting their cores to some degree. The conditions caused leaks of radioactive gas and hydrogen, and the hydrogen exploded (which released more radioactive material). In the aftermath, the NRC issued orders in 2012 and 2013 requiring US reactors to obtain, install, and protect additional equipment and to improve venting systems. The NRC also required all US reactors to re-analyze their flooding and earthquake preparedness and risk assessments. In short, the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in Japan created knock-on regulatory impacts for ongoing nuclear construction projects and operations thousands of miles away in the United States.

As a result of the potential project delays and cost overruns that invariably result from changes in, and additions to, US NRC regulations that may emerge during the course of a nuclear EPC construction project, EPC contractors with the know-how to implement "first of a kind" nuclear projects are increasingly incorporating cost-plus or target price models with negotiated pain share and gain share mechanisms into their EPC contracts, coupled with tailored Change in Law clauses that provide clear entitlement to schedule relief and cost recovery to account for new or amended regulatory requirements.

Disputes commonly arise where Change in Law language is ambiguous as to whether new NRC guidance, license conditions or interpretive shifts qualify as compensable Changes in Law. Contractors should focus on including contractual provisions that capture both formal rulemaking and less formal regulatory actions or changes in interpretation, and that provide for both cost and schedule relief.

2. Liability Allocation and Nuclear Indemnity Under the Price-Anderson Act

Nuclear EPC contracts must be carefully aligned with the Price-Anderson Nuclear Industries Indemnity Act (as amended and renewed from time to time, the "Price-Anderson Act"). Originally enacted in 1957 to support the development of the commercial nuclear industry by providing a federal framework for public liability arising from potential nuclear incidents, the Price-Anderson Act establishes a system of mandatory financial protection and government-backed indemnification for public claims against reactor owners/licensees and operators resulting from a nuclear incident.

Under the Price-Anderson Act, reactor owners/licensees and certain contractors/operators are required to maintain specified levels of nuclear liability insurance, and public claims arising from a nuclear incident are channeled exclusively through the statutory regime and subject to an aggregate liability cap. EPC contractors should ensure that the insurance requirements in their EPC contracts conform to applicable Price-Anderson Act requirements.

However, separate from insurance requirements, EPC contractors and owners/employers are free to negotiate private contractual remedies and limitations on liability. As recognized by a US Supreme Court case, Duke Power Co. v. Carolina Environmental Study Group, 438 U.S. 59 (1978), the Price‑Anderson Act's purpose is to ensure compensation to the public while encouraging private participation in nuclear energy development. The Price-Anderson Act does not prevent parties to contracts in the nuclear energy industry from allocating contractual risk between those parties. Accordingly, contractual indemnities, warranties, and liability caps in nuclear EPC contracts remain enforceable (or unenforceable) according to ordinary contract law, independent of the statutory cap on liability for claims from the public under the Price-Anderson Act.

In practice, an owner and its EPC contractor often choose to limit contractual exposure as between them in the EPC contract itself (as such private contractual remedies are separate from the Price-Anderson Act's cap on liability for third-party claims). Market practice in the nuclear EPC space reflects this. Accordingly, nuclear EPC contracts often contain highly negotiated carve-outs from liability caps for nuclear safety, willful misconduct, and regulatory violations as between contractor and owner.

3. Liquidated Damages, Consequential Damages, and Overall Liability Caps

Delay and performance risk carry extraordinary financial consequences in case of nuclear projects. Delays can translate into substantial financing costs (for example, delaying a $20 billion plant by one day can cost $1 million (or substantially more) in interest alone in case of a debt-heavy financing structure), lost tax credits, and replacement power expenses. As a result, liquidated damages regimes in nuclear EPC contracts are often more complex than those seen in other power generation construction projects.

Nuclear EPC contracts may include split caps, with lower caps applicable to delay liquidated damages and higher caps applicable to performance-related or output-related liquidated damages. Negotiations may focus on whether replacement power costs constitute excluded "consequential damages," or alternatively are recoverable as direct damages. Parties negotiating a nuclear EPC contract should also carefully scrutinize damages waivers, to confirm whether liability for replacement power costs is included in (or expressly carved out of) such waivers.

Another recurring issue is whether such delay or performance liquidated damages are included within, or are recoverable in addition to, an EPC contractor's limitation of total liability. There is no single convention in the nuclear market, and contract language varies widely.

As nuclear construction accelerates, EPC contractors that proactively address these issues during contract formation will be better positioned to manage regulatory volatility, align liability with insurability, and avoid catastrophic exposure.

Key Takeaways for Nuclear EPC Contractors

Nuclear EPC projects demand a contracting strategy that recognizes regulatory volatility, statutory limits that stop short of private risk allocation, and damages regimes that can quickly exceed a contractor's balance sheet. EPC contractors should ensure that Change in Law provisions are drafted to capture the full spectrum of NRC-driven changes and provide clear cost and schedule relief. Liability and indemnity clauses require particular care, as the Price-Anderson Act caps public liability but leaves contractual exposure entirely to the parties' agreement. Liquidated damages, consequential damages waivers, and overall liability caps must be negotiated and drafted with precision if they are to function as intended on projects where delays and performance shortfalls can have outsized financial consequences. Contractors that address these issues early and deliberately are far better positioned to protect their interests and successfully deliver nuclear projects in an increasingly active and complex market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.