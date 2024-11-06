Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: Presidential Health Care Proposals (Podcast)

In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Savanna Williams talk to Aaron Cummings and Stephen Holland about the Trump and Harris campaigns' approaches to issues affecting the health care industry. This podcast episode features the following speakers:

Aaron Cummings serves as the co-chair of Crowell's Government Affairs Group and was Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) from 2019-2023. Today, Aaron helps clients make sure their views are represented in policy discussions in Capitol Hill, the White House, and throughout the federal government, including advising clients on health care legislative and policy.

Stephen Holland is an senior counsel in Crowell's Government Affairs Group, where he leverages his extensive experience advising members of Congress and their staff as a policy advisor and attorney active in health care legislation. In his most recent role prior to joining Crowell, Stephen spent five years on the Energy and Commerce Committee staff under the leadership of Ranking Member and former Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.