FDA-Regulated Products Supply Chain Disruptions: Industry Perspective (Podcast)

Supply chain disruptions have become a significant challenge for the U.S. FDA-regulated products industry, affecting the availability of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food. These disruptions are caused by various factors, including U.S. policy shifts, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and pandemics. The future of global supply chains remains uncertain, but ongoing industry efforts aim to enhance resilience and ensure the continuous supply of critical products. In this episode, we dive into how the FDA-regulated products industry is responding to these disruptions.
