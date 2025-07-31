ARTICLE
31 July 2025

FDA-Regulated Products Supply Chain Disruptions: Industry Perspective (Podcast)

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Supply chain disruptions have become a significant challenge for the U.S. FDA-regulated products industry, affecting the availability of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Winston S. Kirton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Supply chain disruptions have become a significant challenge for the U.S. FDA-regulated products industry, affecting the availability of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food. These disruptions are caused by various factors, including U.S. policy shifts, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and pandemics. The future of global supply chains remains uncertain, but ongoing industry efforts aim to enhance resilience and ensure the continuous supply of critical products. In this episode, we dive into how the FDA-regulated products industry is responding to these disruptions.

Questions and comments: wkirton@bakerlaw.com

Download Episode Transcript

View All Episodes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Winston S. Kirton
Winston S. Kirton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More