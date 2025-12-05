ARTICLE
5 December 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - December 01, 2025

BakerHostetler

Contributor

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
Adam J. Higgins
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Congress enters a three-week stretch before the holidays, with relatively few must-pass agenda items before the end of the year.
  • The House plans to take up legislation on potential regulation of profits from college athletes' names, images and likenesses.
  • President Donald Trump will attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and the 2026 World Cup final draw in Washington.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session today through Thursday, taking up the SCORE Act.
  • The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing tomorrow on legislative solutions to protect kids online.
  • Thursday, the Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing on China's space program.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will continue voting on Trump's judicial nominees, and a bloc of executive nominees.
  • Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a nomination hearing, including Jared Isaacman to be NASA administrator.
  • Also Wednesday, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on health care affordability.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Adam J. Higgins
