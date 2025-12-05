The Weekly Hill Update - December 01, 2025

Adam J. Higgins’s articles from BakerHostetler are most popular:
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress enters a three-week stretch before the holidays, with relatively few must-pass agenda items before the end of the year.
- The House plans to take up legislation on potential regulation of profits from college athletes' names, images and likenesses.
- President Donald Trump will attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and the 2026 World Cup final draw in Washington.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session today through Thursday, taking up the SCORE Act.
- The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing tomorrow on legislative solutions to protect kids online.
- Thursday, the Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing on China's space program.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on Trump's judicial nominees, and a bloc of executive nominees.
- Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a nomination hearing, including Jared Isaacman to be NASA administrator.
- Also Wednesday, the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on health care affordability.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- The Trump administration continues intense negotiations with Ukraine and Russia toward an end to the war.
- Thursday, Trump will participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
- Friday, Trump plans to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw at the Kennedy Center.
