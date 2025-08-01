ARTICLE
1 August 2025

Biocon Regulatory Approval Updates In The U.S. And Europe: Insulin Aspart And Denosumab

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On July 15, 2025, Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced that the FDA has approved KIRSTY (insulin aspart-xjhz injection)...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Yoko J. Bian and Daniel Farraye

On July 15, 2025, Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced that the FDA has approved KIRSTY (insulin aspart-xjhz injection), 100 units/mL, as the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to Novo Nordisk's NOVOLOG (insulin aspart injection) in the United States. KIRSTY is a rapid-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus.

KIRSTY will be available in the U.S. market as a single-patient-use prefilled pen for subcutaneous administration and a multiple-dose vial for both subcutaneous and intravenous use.

This FDA approval marks an important expansion of Biocon Biologics's biosimilar insulin portfolio in the U.S., which already includes SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn), the first FDA-approved interchangeable biosimilar insulin. KIRSTY has previously been approved and marketed in Europe and Canada since 2022.

In related news, on July 3, 2025, Biocon Biologics announced that the European Commission ("EC") granted two denosumab biosimilars, VEVZUO and EVFRAXY, marketing authorization in the European Union. VEVZUO and EVFRAXY reference Amgen's XGEVA and PROLIA, respectively.

The EC authorized Biocon Biologics's VEVZUO for the prevention of bone complications in adults with advanced forms of bone cancers, and the treatment of adults with bone giant cell tumors. EVFRAXY is authorized for the treatment of osteoporosis and bone loss.

VEVZUO and EVFRAXY join a growing list of denosumab biosimilars with EC approval, including Celltrion's OSENVELT and STOBOCLO; Sandoz's WYOST and JUBBONTI; Samsung Bioepis's OBODENCE and XBRYX; Gedeon Richter's JUNOD and YAXWER; mAbxience's IZAMBY and DENBRAYCE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yoko J. Bian
Yoko J. Bian
Photo of Daniel Farraye
Daniel Farraye
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More