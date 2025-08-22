Critical Medical Device Series: Part VII FDA's And FTC's Roles In MedTech Promotion And Advertising

As the second Trump administration ushers in changes across federal agencies, medical device companies must stay vigilant in their promotional and advertising practices. Arnold & Porter partners Phil Desjardins and Raqiyyah Pippins will provide an overview of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission's respective roles in regulating medical device marketing. We will clarify jurisdiction, enforcement priorities, and the types of claims that can trigger scrutiny. This program will provide a refresher on core regulatory principles governing device promotion and advertising, insight into recent enforcement actions and policy updates from both agencies, strategic guidance for managing promotional review processes and minimizing regulatory risk, and practical tips for aligning your marketing approach with evolving expectations under the current administration.

Webinar Series Alert

Part VIII: Regulatory Strategies in Europe for MedTech

Thursday, September 25

11 a.m.-noon ET

