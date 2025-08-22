ARTICLE
22 August 2025

Critical Medical Device Series: Part VII FDA's And FTC's Roles In MedTech Promotion And Advertising

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
As the second Trump administration ushers in changes across federal agencies, medical device companies must stay vigilant in their promotional and advertising practices.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Raqiyyah Pippins and Philip R. Desjardins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As the second Trump administration ushers in changes across federal agencies, medical device companies must stay vigilant in their promotional and advertising practices. Arnold & Porter partners Phil Desjardins and Raqiyyah Pippins will provide an overview of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission's respective roles in regulating medical device marketing. We will clarify jurisdiction, enforcement priorities, and the types of claims that can trigger scrutiny. This program will provide a refresher on core regulatory principles governing device promotion and advertising, insight into recent enforcement actions and policy updates from both agencies, strategic guidance for managing promotional review processes and minimizing regulatory risk, and practical tips for aligning your marketing approach with evolving expectations under the current administration.

Webinar Series Alert

Part VIII: Regulatory Strategies in Europe for MedTech
Thursday, September 25
11 a.m.-noon ET

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raqiyyah Pippins
Raqiyyah Pippins
Photo of Philip R. Desjardins
Philip R. Desjardins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More