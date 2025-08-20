Preparing For The Avalanche Of Uninsured Patients Survival Strategies Include Bold Initiatives

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) brings federal Medicaid changes that will significantly impact health care providers, especially those serving large uninsured populations in South Florida.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) brings federal Medicaid changes that will significantly impact health care providers, especially those serving large uninsured populations in South Florida. As these reforms take effect after December 31, 2026, providers must start preparing now for a likely rise in uninsured patients and seek new strategies to maintain financial stability.

Health care systems can consider local property tax surcharges and additional sales taxes to support care for the uninsured. Supporting Medicaid enrollees in meeting new work requirements is also crucial, and partnerships with nonprofit organizations can help patients retain coverage.

Addressing social determinants of health is essential for effective care. Collaborating with community organizations can help coordinate services like housing assistance as well as food and clothing distribution for vulnerable patients. By adopting innovative approaches and building strong community partnerships, health care providers can better manage the challenges posed by the OBBBA and continue to serve uninsured populations.

