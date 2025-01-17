Minnesota Session Preview 2025

2025 Legislature: Where are we now?

The House

The 2025 legislative session is set to convene on Jan. 14, 2025. There have been several developments since the November election. The original election results showed the House split at 67 R – 67 DFL. This tie resulted in a bi-partisan power sharing agreement that was reached by the House DFL leader Melissa Hortman (DFL – Brooklyn Park) and the House Republican leader Lisa Demuth (R – Cold Spring). It included a shared speakership, joint chairs of committees and equal committee membership. Within two weeks they jointly released committee assignments. The Minnesota Legislature appeared to be heading for a productive budget setting session.

However, the DFL lost a seat because Representative-elect Curtis Johnson (DFL – 40B) resigned after a court found he did not meet residency requirements needed to run in that district. Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) announced a special election for Jan. 28, 2025. There continues to be a legal battle over whether the timing of this special election is sooner than statute permits.

The 40B court decision has created a partisan battle for majority control. The Republicans argue they now hold a majority with 67 members to the Democrats' 66. They want to begin the session on Jan. 14 and start the administrative matters of the session—such as electing a speaker – and have threatened to remove Democrats from the previously agreed upon equal split in committees. Democrats assert the power sharing agreement is still in effect because they anticipate regaining the majority after the special election, as the district skews safely DFL. To block the Republicans from moving forward, the Democrats plan to "boycott" the session until the power sharing agreement is executed, which they subsequently claim will result in a lack of quorum and halt the convening of the House for 2025.

Meanwhile a second election challenge is adding further uncertainty to the convening of session. The Republicans sued to stop Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL - 54A) from assuming his seat, citing his narrow 14-vote margin of victory while there was also a reported 20 missing ballots from the district. A judge ruled on Jan. 14 that Rep. Tabke prevailed in his election contest and should be seat ed, but Republicans have previously said regardless of the decision, they will not seat Rep. Tabke un til a new election is held.

The Senate

The Senate is in an unexpected tie of 33 R – 33 DFL, despite not being up for election in 2024. Former Majority Leader Senator Kari Dziedzic (DFL) passed away in December following a heroic multi-year battle with cancer. A special election to fill her seat in Northeast Minneapolis will also be held on Jan. 28.

The Senate DFL caucus will also have to contend with the upcoming trial of Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL – Woodbury), with jury selection to start on Jan. 27. As the case further develops, her absence and potential ramifications loom large over the narrow majority DFLers have in that chamber.

TIMELINEAT A GLANCE: Jan. 14, 2025 Legislative session set to convene. HOUSE: 67 R – 67 DFL

House original election results. DFL loses one seat Representative-elect Curtis Johnson did not meet residency requirements. 67 R – 66 DFL

House Republicans argue they now hold a majority. House Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL - 54A) seat in question even after court ruling. SENATE: 33 R – 33 DFL

Senate tie due to Former Majority Leader Senator Kari Dziedzic's (DFL) passing in December. Jan. 27, 2025

Jury selection for trial of Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL – Woodbury). Jan. 28, 2025

Special election for House 40B district and Senate Northeast Minneapolis seats.

Minnesota Budget Outlook

The November budget forecast released on Dec. 4, 2024 projects a budget surplus of $3.752 billion for the FY 2024 – 2025 biennium. However, looking ahead, a structural imbalance is projected for the 2026-2027 biennium, with a projected deficit of $5.143 billion in the FY 2028-2029 biennium. These future budget concerns will be top of mind for legislators, as balancing the budget this session is a constitutional requirement. The structural imbalances are largely driven by anticipated growth in spending on education and human services.

