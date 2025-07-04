European Commission Proposes Defence Readiness Omnibus: Regulatory Reform For Strategic Sectors

On June 17, 2025, the European Commission (EC) published a communication introducing the Defence Readiness Omnibus, followed by a legislative package on June 18, 2025. This initiative is part of a broader series of "omnibus" reforms aimed at streamlining and modernizing the EU's regulatory framework.
The proposed package targets the defense sector, suggesting amendments to at least ten legislative instruments, spanning both sector-specific and cross-sector regulations. Its primary objective is to improve regulatory efficiency, reduce administrative complexity, and support the development of industrial capabilities across the EU.
This reform comes in response to evolving policy priorities under the ReArm Europe Plan and Readiness 2030, and is designed to facilitate significant investment, estimated at EUR800 billion over the next four years, by creating a more agile and responsive regulatory environment.
Key changes include adjustments to the permitting, procurement, and financing processes for projects within the scope of the legislation. Businesses operating in the relevant sectors should prepare for revised eligibility criteria, streamlined procedures, and expanded regulatory exemptions.
We have prepared a client alert outlining the principal regulatory developments, potential business implications, and legal considerations for stakeholders.
