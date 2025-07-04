Idaho Expands Lobbying Law To Include Grassroots Activity

Idaho has enacted House Bill 398, a significant update to its lobbying statute that expands the scope of regulated activity. For the first time, the law explicitly brings grassroots efforts – such as public mobilization campaigns – within the scope of lobbying regulation.

The changes, which took effect July 1, introduce new compliance obligations for organizations that engage the public to influence legislation. These include disclosure requirements and a restructured reporting framework. The law also reorganizes Idaho's lobbying code.

While the statute's language is straightforward, its practical implications are far-reaching. Organizations operating in Idaho – or planning to – should take a close look at how their advocacy strategies may now fall under the state's lobbying rules.

