ARTICLE
4 July 2025

Idaho Expands Lobbying Law To Include Grassroots Activity

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
Idaho has enacted House Bill 398, a significant update to its lobbying statute that expands the scope of regulated activity. For the first time, the law explicitly brings grassroots efforts – such as public mobilization...
United States Idaho Government, Public Sector
D. Mark Renaud and Patrick Wohl

Idaho has enacted House Bill 398, a significant update to its lobbying statute that expands the scope of regulated activity. For the first time, the law explicitly brings grassroots efforts – such as public mobilization campaigns – within the scope of lobbying regulation.

The changes, which took effect July 1, introduce new compliance obligations for organizations that engage the public to influence legislation. These include disclosure requirements and a restructured reporting framework. The law also reorganizes Idaho's lobbying code.

While the statute's language is straightforward, its practical implications are far-reaching. Organizations operating in Idaho – or planning to – should take a close look at how their advocacy strategies may now fall under the state's lobbying rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of D. Mark Renaud
D. Mark Renaud
Photo of Patrick Wohl
Patrick Wohl
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More