CHPS Podcast Episode 5: The Future Of Federal Procurement

In this episode of CHPS of Insight, host Chris White is joined by Ron Sullivan, Senior Counsel at Clark Hill, for a focused discussion on recent trends in government contracting. Drawing on Ron's extensive background in federal procurement and regulatory law, the episode offers critical insight into the changing structure of acquisition strategies, the role of emerging companies, and the future of procurement regulation.

Introducing a Dual Perspective in Government Contracting

The episode opens with Ron reflecting on his transition from federal procurement leadership to private legal practice. Now advising clients at Clark Hill, Ron brings a valuable dual perspective: firsthand experience shaping procurement policies, and a deep understanding of how those policies impact businesses pursuing federal contracts. This background allows him to identify both the intent behind regulatory frameworks and the operational challenges companies face when engaging with them.

Accelerated Acquisition and Non-Traditional Entrants

Ron examines the federal government's increasing emphasis on speed and innovation in acquisition. This includes efforts to involve non-traditional, venture-backed companies in programs historically dominated by large defense and technology contractors. These changes signal a deliberate move to diversify the federal supplier base and inject new technologies into procurement pipelines more quickly. He outlines how this shift is creating opportunities for small businesses focused on emerging technologies to secure government work earlier in their development.

Agile Procurement Through Soldier Touchpoints

A key example of this innovation is the implementation of "Soldier Touchpoints," a feedback mechanism embedded throughout the product development cycle. By incorporating input from end-users such as service members, agencies can reduce development timelines and improve outcomes. Ron explains how this model fosters more direct collaboration between solution providers and the government, resulting in better-aligned deliverables and more efficient project execution.

Strategic Positioning for Small and Emerging Contractors

Ron encourages smaller contractors to take full advantage of opportunities available through mechanisms like the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements. These vehicles support early-stage prototyping and development and are particularly well-suited for companies introducing new technologies or business models. He also notes the growing role of private capital, including venture and private equity funding, in positioning early-stage companies to compete for and execute on government awards.

Shifts in the Competitive Position of Large Contractors

With the government increasingly favoring modular contracting and smaller-scale awards, large contractors accustomed to aggregating multi-faceted programs must adapt. Ron discusses how this disaggregation approach reduces barriers for individual solution providers and redistributes influence within the procurement process. As agencies prioritize flexibility and speed, larger incumbents face new forms of competition and must recalibrate their strategies accordingly.

FAR 2.0: Preparing for the Next Generation of Acquisition Policy

The conversation turns to the ongoing revision of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, known informally as FAR 2.0. Ron emphasizes that contractors, especially those regularly engaged in federal work, should actively contribute to the revision process. Early engagement, including the submission of recommendations before the official notice-and-comment period, allows industry stakeholders to help shape a regulatory framework that reflects current market realities and procurement practices.

Final Considerations for Federal Contractors

Ron and Chris conclude by underscoring the value of staying informed and engaged in the federal procurement space. Companies that monitor policy shifts, understand the regulatory landscape, and maintain access to experienced legal counsel are better positioned to pursue federal opportunities and respond to emerging requirements.

With new strategies, expanded funding pathways, and regulatory reforms on the horizon, companies involved in government contracting must remain alert and prepared to adjust to the federal market's continued transformation.

