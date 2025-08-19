Declaring A Crime Emergency In The District Of Columbia (Trump EO Tracker)

Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia will
be deployed for Federal purposes as determined by the Attorney
General under Section 740 of the District of Columbia
Self-Government and Governmental Reorganization Act (Public Law
93-198) and Section 740c of the Home Rule Act.
The Attorney General shall regularly monitor for the President and consult with any senior official on the special conditions of an emergency nature that exist in the District of Columbia that require the use of the Metropolitan Police force for Federal purposes.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia
