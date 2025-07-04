State AG News: Public Broadcasting, Debt Relief, Fraud June 19-25, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from June 19-25, 2025
Multistate
- A coalition of 13 state attorneys general issued guidance affirming environmental justice initiatives. The state AGs emphasize that, despite the federal government's recent efforts to brand these critical efforts as illegal, public and private entities can still lawfully engage in environmental justice work to ensure a healthy environment for all people to live, play, work, learn, and worship. They add that such efforts are an important and effective way to respond to disproportionate environmental and health burdens borne by historically marginalized people and communities.
- A coalition of 22 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief supporting National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in their efforts to challenge the Trump Administration's proposed funding cuts targeting these organizations. Amici argue that the cuts will severely hinder the flow of information, including emergency information, educational programming, and reliable news, to communities throughout the country.
California
- California Attorney General Bonta announced a lawsuit against Sweetwater Care (Sweetwater), a San Diego-based operator of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The AG alleges that Sweetwater violated California's Unfair Competition Law by failing to meet statutory minimum staffing levels and to protect California residents under its care. AG Bonta seeks injunctive relief barring further conduct that constitutes unfair competition (Bus. and Prof. Code § 17203) or false advertising (Bus. and Prof. Code § 17535); restitution payments; civil penalties of $2,500 against each defendant for each violation of either Bus. and Prof. Code § 17200 (unfair competition) or Bus. and Prof. Code § 17500 (false advertising); an additional $2,500 penalty against each defendant for each violation of Bus. and Prof. Code § 17200 perpetrated against a senior citizen or disabled person; treble damages; disgorgement of profits, the appointment of a compliance monitor, and attorneys' fees.
Colorado
- Colorado Attorney General Weiser announced a lawsuit seeking to bar a federal bankruptcy court from allowing debt relief for Acme Revival (Acme) and its owner Logan Beck after an investigation by the Colorado Department of Law. AG Weiser alleges that Acme defrauded customers by promising to repair devices but then "holding consumers' devices hostage while racking up illegal fees."
Idaho
- Idaho Attorney General Labrador announced the dismissal of his lawsuit to block the University of Idaho's planned acquisition of the University of Phoenix after the state Board of Education issued a decision terminating the transaction. AG Labrador alleged that the Board violated Idaho's open meeting law (Idaho Code §§ 74-201 – 74-208) by unanimously approving the $685 million purchase at the first public meeting about the transaction, which followed three closed executive sessions in the preceding months.
New York
- New York Attorney General James announced a successful joint action with local and state law enforcement agencies, along with Meta, to 1) shut down more than 700 accounts that were promoting a cryptocurrency scam and 2) secure a court order freezing $300,000 in cryptocurrency linked to the scammers. A joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, and New York State Department of Financial Services uncovered a network of scammers that targeted Russian-speaking New Yorkers with ads promising major returns on cryptocurrency investments. AG James alleged that these scammers violated New York General Business Law Article 23-A, which prohibits fraud with respect to stocks, bonds, and other securities.
- New York Attorney General James announced an Assurance of Discontinuance with Secured 24, LLC and its two main principals (collectively, Respondents). Respondents will pay a total of $400,000 in restitution after the AG found that they withheld prevailing wage benefits from school security guards in violation of New York Labor Law (NYLL) Art. 9 § 231; NYLL Art. 6, and NYC Admin. Code 10-172. The AG notes that New York public schools reimbursed Respondents for security services under the assumption that the security guards were receiving their required wages and supplemental benefits.
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Sunday announced a settlement with Kansas-based debt collector TrueAccord Corp. regarding the company's illegal use of tribal lenders, which violated Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Illegal tribal lending schemes target consumers who might not be eligible for traditional loans, allowing lenders to avoid state regulations regarding interest-rate caps. TrueAccord will pay more than $23,000 in restitution, modify business practices, and cease its use of tribal lending enterprises.
