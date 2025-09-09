Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Savings, Investments And Pensions

1. Overview of the Appendix FM Financial Requirement for UK Spouse and Partner Visas

For individuals applying under Appendix FM to enter or remain in the UK on the basis of their family life as the spouse or partner of a British citizen or settled person, meeting the UK spouse or partner visa financial requirement is essential.

Appendix FM of the Immigration Rules sets out the minimum financial threshold of £29,000. There is no longer a separate child element to the minimum income requirement.

The financial requirement can be met in several different ways. This article provides an overview of how to meet the Appendix FM financial requirement for a UK spouse or partner visa based on savings, investments and pension income. Meeting the financial requirement can be complex and you may wish to seek legal advice with reference to your particular circumstances.

For information on how to combine forms of income and savings in order to meet the financial requirement, please refer to our previous article Combining Sources of Income to Meet the Partner & Family Visa Financial Requirement.

You may also be interested to read examples of our partner and family visa success stories:

2. Using Cash Savings to Meet the UK Spouse or Partner Visa Financial Requirement

Cash savings held over £16,000 can be used to count towards the spouse or partner visa financial requirement. Savings can be held by the applicant, the applicant's partner or jointly. These savings must be held for at least the six month period prior to the date of application and must be under the control of the same individual(s).

Savings can be held in a UK bank account or abroad. If the savings are held in a different currency, they will be converted into GBP using a conversion website called Oanda.com.

3. Calculating Cash Savings

The formula to calculate the amount of cash savings required is as follows:

Income tax threshold + (general financial requirement x period of leave granted in years)

(£16,000) + (£29,000 x 2.5) = £88,500

Therefore, to rely solely on cash savings, with no other combined source(s) of income, £88,500 in cash savings is the required amount of cash savings.

Further examples of calculating the cash savings requirement, such as when combined with another source of income, is set out in our article Family & Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Cash Savings.

4. Evidence Required to Meet the UK Spouse or Partner Visa Cash Savings Requirement

The following evidence of cash savings must be provided:

Personal bank statements evidencing at least the retained funds relied upon held in an account(s) in the name of the person or their partner jointly for a period of 6 months prior to the application. These should be dated no earlier than 28 days prior to the date of application.

Declaration as to source(s) of cash savings from the account holder(s).

The bank account or savings account can be a current, deposit or investment account. This can include a stocks and shares ISA account if all the requirements are met. The financial institution must be regulated by the appropriate regulatory body and not be excluded.The key requirement is that the funds can be immediately withdrawn, with or without penalty, and are therefore under the individual's control.

5. Relying on Cash Gifts as the Source of Cash Savings

Savings can come from any legal source. This includes an irrevocable gift from a third party. A gift needs to be held for the same six month period. A signed declaration is required which confirms the funds and states that they are under the control of the applicant, their partner or under joint control.

6. Investment Income to Meet the Financial Requirement

Income from investments, stocks and or shares is included as a form of non-employment income and can be used to meet the financial requirement.

Whilst this form of income does not need to have been owned by the applicant or the applicant's partner for the whole 12 months prior to the application, it needs to have been a source of income for some of the 12 month period.

If in the 12 month period, the income was earned prior to application and then sold, it can still be counted towards the financial requirements if:

The investments, shares and/or stocks of an equivalent amount have been purchased since by the same company, and

These are held at the date of application.

7. Evidence of Investment Income to Meet the Financial Requirement

The following evidence of investment income must be provided:

Certificate evidencing ownership and amount(s) of investment(s)

Portfolio report for a financial institution which is appropriately regulated or dividend voucher evidencing the company, the individual's details and their net dividend amount

Personal bank statements covering the 12 months period prior to the application which the income was paid into.

8. Using Pension Income to Meet the Appendix FM Financial Requirement

If an applicant or the applicant's partner receives any State, occupational or private pension, the gross annual income from the pension can be counted towards the financial requirement. A state pension includes UK Basic State Pension and Additional or Second State Pension, HM Forces Pension or a foreign pension.

To rely on pension income, this must have been a source of income at least 28 days prior to submitting the visa application.

9. Evidence of Pension Income to Meet the Financial Requirement

The following evidence of pension income must be provided:

Official documentation from: DWP, other government departments or agencies, an overseas pension authority or a pension company. This document should confirm the pension entitlement, as in name the pension, and the amount of pension received

At least one bank statement from the 12 months period prior to the date of submission of application.

If relying on pension income as well as cash savings liquidated from the pension pot on which the income is based, the evidence from the pension provider will need to demonstrate that withdrawal of cash from the pension pot.

Paragraph 21 of Appendix FM-SE excludes certain types of pensions. Schemes which do qualify include War Disablement Pension, War Widow's/Widower's Pension and any other pension or equivalent payment for life made under the War Pensions Scheme, the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme or the Armed Forces Attributable Benefits Scheme.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance with a spouse, partner or other family member application, contact our specialist immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or via the enquiry form below.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum financial requirement for a UK spouse or partner visa under Appendix FM?

Applicants applying under Appendix FM to join or remain with a British citizen or settled partner must meet a financial requirement. If met through gross annual income, the requirement is £29,000. There is no longer a separate child element to this requirement.

Can cash savings be used to meet the UK spouse visa financial requirement?

Yes. Cash savings above £16,000 can be relied upon, either held solely by the applicant, the partner, or jointly in combination with other specified income. If only relying on cash savings the requirement is £88,500. Savings must be held for at least six months prior to the application and under the control of the account holder(s).

How do I calculate the amount of cash savings required for a UK partner visa?

The formula is:

Income tax threshold (£16,000) + (general financial requirement x period of leave in years)

For example, for 2.5 years' leave, the total cash savings required would be £88,500.

Can foreign savings count towards the UK spouse visa financial requirement?

Yes. Savings held abroad are acceptable but must be converted into GBP using a recognised source, such as Oanda.com.

Can different sources of income be combined to meet the Appendix FM financial requirement?

Yes, many, but not all, forms of income and savings can be combined to meet the financial requirement. Applicants may wish to seek legal advice on combining sources to ensure all requirements are satisfied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.