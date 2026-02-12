UK Settlement Changes 2026: Is The 10-Year Long Residence Ending? (Video)

self

Is your path to British settlement about to get twice as long? The Labour government has proposed significant changes to almost all settlement routes for 2026 and 2027, with many paths potentially moving from 5 years to 10 years.

In this critical update, solicitor Joel Reiss from Latitude Law discusses the potential abolition of the 10-year Long Residence route—which currently allows you to combine different visas. Under the new proposals, "mixing" visas may no longer be an option. If you are close to your settlement date, preparation is vital. Watch to learn how to identify your earliest possible application date and secure your future in the UK.

