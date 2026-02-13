UK Global Business Mobility (GBM) Visa: A Guide To Corporate Transfers

The UK Global Business Mobility (GBM) visa is designed for international businesses that need to temporarily transfer employees to the UK. In 2026, it remains the preferred route for multinational corporations moving senior staff, specialists, and trainees into UK entities — without triggering long-term settlement obligations.

This guide explains how the GBM visa works in 2026, who it is for, and how to choose the correct route under the GBM framework.

Key Points: UK Global Business Mobility Visa 2026

The GBM framework includes five distinct corporate transfer routes

GBM visas do not lead directly to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR)

Sponsorship is mandatory through a UK-approved linked entity

The Senior or Specialist Worker salary threshold is £52,500 or the going rate

High earners (£73,900+) benefit from relaxed prior employment and extended stay limits

What Is the UK Global Business Mobility (GBM) Visa?

The Global Business Mobility visa is a sponsored immigration route that allows overseas businesses to transfer existing employees to the UK for specific commercial purposes.

It is intended for temporary assignments rather than permanent migration and is most commonly used by multinational groups moving talent between overseas headquarters and UK branches, subsidiaries, or newly established entities.

Unlike the Skilled Worker visa, the GBM route does not provide a direct path to settlement, making it particularly attractive for corporate mobility strategies that prioritise flexibility over long-term residence.

The Five Global Business Mobility Visa Routes

Applicants must select the sub-route that matches their business purpose and employment structure.

Senior or Specialist Worker Visa (GBM)

For experienced managers and specialist employees transferring to a linked UK entity.

Graduate Trainee Visa (GBM)

For employees on a structured graduate programme leading to a senior or specialist role.

UK Expansion Worker Visa (GBM)

For senior staff sent to establish the first UK presence of an overseas business.

Service Supplier Visa (GBM)

For overseas service providers delivering services under a qualifying UK contract.

Secondment Worker Visa (GBM)

For employees seconded to the UK for a high-value contract or investment project.

Each route has its own sponsorship, salary, and duration rules.

Eligibility Requirements for the Global Business Mobility Visa

While requirements vary by route, most GBM applicants must meet the following core criteria.

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

The sponsor must hold a valid Global Business Mobility sponsor licence and issue a Certificate of Sponsorship containing role, salary, and occupation details. The sponsor must also be A-rated, unless either of the following applies:

the applicant is applying for an extension to continue working for the same sponsor

the applicant is the sponsor's Authorising Officer and is sponsored as a UK Expansion Worker by a sponsor with a provisional rating

Overseas Employment History

Applicants on the Global Business Mobility route must have usually worked for the sponsor or a linked business outside the UK for a period of at least 12 months, with some exceptions.

This requirement does not apply to high earners paid £73,900 or more, secondment workers who are applying for permission to stay, and UK Expansion Workers establishing a UK presence under a specified trade agreement. Additionally, Graduate Trainees must have worked outside the UK for the sponsor group for a continuous period of at least 3 months.

You can find out more about the Overseas Employment requirement here.

Skill Level and Salary Thresholds

Roles must be sponsored in an occupation code listed as being eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes in Table 2, Table 2b (if they qualify) or Table 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations, unless they are applying as a Service Supplier, in which there is alternate way to be awarded points for the skill level requirements.

For Senior or Specialist Workers and UK Expansion Workers, the minimum salary is £52,500 per year or 100% of the going rate, whichever is higher.

For Graduate Trainees, the threshold is lower at £27,300 or 70% of the going rate.

Step-by-Step Global Business Mobility Visa Application Process

Confirm the overseas business has a qualifying link to a UK licensed sponsor.

Receive your Certificate of Sponsorship from your employer.

Check that your salary meets the 2026 going rate for your SOC occupation code.

Prepare financial evidence showing £1,270 held for 28 days, unless your sponsor certifies maintenance.

Submit the online application and pay the visa fee and Immigration Health Surcharge.

Pro tip: Keep a digital folder of payslips covering the previous 12 months. Many GBM routes require proof of prior overseas employment, and these documents often form the backbone of a successful application.

Global Business Mobility Visa Costs (2026)

Visa fee (up to 3 years): £769

Visa fee (over 3 years): £1,519

Immigration Health Surcharge: £1,035 per year

Additional costs apply for dependants.

Real-World Examples: GBM Visa Scenarios

Li was selected to establish her company's first London office and applied under the UK Expansion Worker route. She needs to meet the general salary threshold of £52,500, and her visa is limited to a maximum of two years.

Ahmed earns £75,000 and had only worked for his US employer for six months. As a high earner, he was exempt from the 12-month overseas employment requirement and transferred to the UK within weeks under the Senior or Specialist Worker route.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GBM Visa

Can I switch from a GBM visa to a Skilled Worker visa?

Yes. Many applicants switch routes from within the UK once they receive a qualifying job offer, allowing them to start their qualifying period towards settlement.

Is there an English language requirement for GBM visas?

Most GBM routes do not require an English language test, making them faster and more flexible than the Skilled Worker route.

How long can I stay on a GBM visa?

Senior or Specialist Workers can stay up to five years in any six-year period, or up to nine years in ten if classed as a high earner.

Final Thoughts

The Global Business Mobility route remains the most efficient option for international companies transferring talent into the UK. While it does not lead directly to settlement, its relaxed language requirements, corporate flexibility, and fast sponsorship framework make it a cornerstone of global mobility planning in 2026.

