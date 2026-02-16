Engineering Immigration To The UK

Immigration solutions for engineering and technical roles

Engineering businesses operating internationally often require experienced engineers, project leaders and technical specialists to work in the UK on a project-led or long-term basis. Immigration options for engineering roles depend on the nature of the role, level of responsibility and duration of the assignment.

We advise engineering and technical businesses on the two most commonly used routes: - Global Business Mobility (GBM) for time-limited, project-based or intra-group assignments - Skilled Worker sponsorship for longer-term or permanent engineering roles in the UK

This page focuses on role-led guidance, helping engineering employers understand which route is appropriate and which roles are eligible.

When Global Business Mobility works for engineering roles

Global Business Mobility is commonly used by engineering businesses where experienced personnel are required in the UK for a defined business purpose, rather than as part of the long-term workforce.

Typical engineering use cases include:

Deploying engineering project managers to oversee UK delivery

to oversee UK delivery Assigning senior engineers to provide technical leadership or assurance

to provide technical leadership or assurance Supporting infrastructure, energy or construction projects with specialist expertise

Transferring experienced engineers who understand group systems, standards and methodologies.

For many engineering assignments, Global Business Mobility provides a lower-cost and more flexible alternative to permanent sponsorship, particularly where the role is project-based.

Engineering roles commonly eligible under Global Business Mobility

Eligibility under Global Business Mobility is assessed against occupation codes and role responsibilities, not job titles alone. Engineering roles commonly used under GBM include:

2127 – Engineering project managers and project engineers Roles with delivery responsibility for engineering or infrastructure projects

Roles with delivery responsibility for engineering or infrastructure projects 2121 – Civil engineers Including senior civil and structural engineering roles

Including senior civil and structural engineering roles 2122 – Mechanical engineers Senior mechanical and process engineering roles

Senior mechanical and process engineering roles 2123 – Electrical engineers Electrical and power engineering specialists

Electrical and power engineering specialists 2125 – Production and process engineers Engineering roles linked to manufacturing, energy and industrial operations

Engineering roles linked to manufacturing, energy and industrial operations 2129 – Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified Specialist engineering roles that do not fall within standard categories

Eligibility depends on the seniority, expertise and purpose of the role within the UK assignment.

When Skilled Worker sponsorship is more appropriate

Skilled Worker sponsorship is typically more suitable where:

The engineering role forms part of the long-term UK workforce

The business intends to retain the engineer beyond an initial assignment

The role is embedded within UK operations rather than linked to a defined project

Settlement or long-term residence may be a consideration.

Under the Skilled Worker route, a broad range of engineering and technical roles can be sponsored, subject to salary and skill-level requirements. Common examples include:

2121 – Civil engineers Civil, structural and highways engineers employed on an ongoing basis

Civil, structural and highways engineers employed on an ongoing basis 2122 – Mechanical engineers Mechanical, manufacturing and design engineers within UK operations

Mechanical, manufacturing and design engineers within UK operations 2123 – Electrical engineers Electrical, power and systems engineers in permanent or long-term roles

Electrical, power and systems engineers in permanent or long-term roles 2124 – Electronics engineers Electronics, control systems and embedded systems engineers

Electronics, control systems and embedded systems engineers 2125 – Production and process engineers Engineers supporting manufacturing, industrial and energy operations

Engineers supporting manufacturing, industrial and energy operations 2133–2135 – IT and systems-related engineering roles Including systems architects, technical analysts and cyber specialists where engineering and IT overlap

We regularly advise engineering employers on whether a role should be structured under Global Business Mobility or Skilled Worker sponsorship, based on delivery timelines, cost and long-term workforce planning.

