UK Innovator Founder Visa: Facts & Figures

The Innovator Founder Visa is the UK's flagship route for high-impact entrepreneurs seeking to build and scale businesses in the UK. It replaced the former Innovator and Start-up visas...

The Innovator Founder Visa is the UK's flagship route for high-impact entrepreneurs seeking to build and scale businesses in the UK. It replaced the former Innovator and Start-up visas, removing the fixed £50,000 investment threshold while introducing stricter scrutiny of business quality, founder capability, and growth potential.

As we move into 2026, applicants face a more demanding environment. While the route remains attractive—particularly due to its settlement potential—changes in language standards, endorsement oversight, and settlement policy discussions make early and precise planning essential.

Key Facts at a Glance

No fixed minimum investment: Funding is assessed against the needs of the specific business model

Funding is assessed against the needs of the specific business model Endorsement required: Applications depend on endorsement from a Home Office-approved endorsing body

Applications depend on endorsement from a Home Office-approved endorsing body Active role mandatory: Founders must be directly involved in the day-to-day management of the business and development

Founders must be directly involved in the day-to-day management of the business and development Settlement potential: The route offers a pathway to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), subject to meeting high-growth criteria

The route offers a pathway to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), subject to meeting high-growth criteria Secondary work permitted: Limited supplementary employment may be allowed alongside the main business activity

What Is the Innovator Founder Visa?

The Innovator Founder Visa allows entrepreneurs to establish and operate a business in the UK that is innovative, viable, and scalable. Unlike sponsored work routes, there is no employer. Instead, applicants must secure endorsement from an approved body that assesses the commercial merit of the proposal.

The visa is designed for founders with original business ideas, not for passive investors or those seeking employment disguised as entrepreneurship.

The Three Mandatory Endorsement Tests

Every application is assessed by an endorsing body against three core criteria:

Innovation

The business idea must be genuinely original and either clearly differentiated from existing market offerings or able to create a competitive advantage.

Viability

The founder must demonstrate the skills, experience, and financial capacity to deliver the business plan. It must be realistic and achievable based on the founder's available resources.

Scalability

The business must show credible potential for growth, including job creation and expansion beyond a local market.

Failure on any one of these criteria typically results in refusal at the endorsement stage.

Fees, Costs, and Financial Considerations (2026)

While there i0s no mandatory investment threshold, applicants should be prepared for the following typical costs:

Item Typical Cost Notes Endorsement fee Varies by body Paid directly to endorsing organisation Visa application fee Standard Home Office rate Depends on application location Immigration Health Surcharge Charged per year Paid for full visa duration Maintenance funds £1,270 Only applicable if you are applying for Entry Clearance or have been in the UK for less than 12 months at the date of application Checkpoint meetings with endorsing body Additional fees Required during visa period

Practical note:

Endorsing bodies routinely assess bank statements to confirm founders can realistically fund the proposed business activity, even in the absence of a formal minimum investment rule.

Application Process: Step by Step

Secure endorsement from an approved endorsing body Receive an endorsement letter, typically valid for three months Meet the English language requirement, where applicable Submit the visa application and biometrics information Operate the business actively once permission is granted

Passive investment, nominee directorships, or purely advisory roles are not permitted under this route.

Settlement (ILR) and Long-Term Planning

The Innovator Founder route allows applicants to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain after 3 years in the UK, subject to meeting strict business performance criteria.

To qualify, applicants must generally demonstrate at least two of the following outcomes:

Significant investment into the business - at least £50,000 and being actively spent to further the business

- at least £50,000 and being actively spent to further the business Substantial customer growth - at least doubled within the most recent 3 years and currently higher than the mean number of customers for other similar UK businesses

- at least doubled within the most recent 3 years and currently higher than the mean number of customers for other similar UK businesses Meaningful research and development activity - including applying for intellectual property protection

- including applying for intellectual property protection High annual revenue - minimum annual gross revenue of £1million in the last full year covered by its accounts, OR a minimum annual gross revenue of £500,000 in the last full year covered by its accounts, with at least £100,000 from exporting overseas

- minimum annual gross revenue of £1million in the last full year covered by its accounts, OR a minimum annual gross revenue of £500,000 in the last full year covered by its accounts, with at least £100,000 from exporting overseas Creation of full-time jobs for settled workers - at least 10 full-time jobs, or 5 full-time jobs each with a mean salary of £25,000/year

Public consultations have discussed broader reforms to settlement frameworks across UK immigration routes. While these discussions may influence long-term policy direction, applicants should plan settlement based on current Innovator Founder requirements, which remain distinct from other work routes.

Common Questions from Applicants

Can I switch from a Student visa to an Innovator Founder visa?

Short answer: Yes, in certain circumstances.

Switching may be possible from within the UK if validity requirements are met at the time of application.

Can I work while on an Innovator Founder visa?

Yes. Limited secondary employment may be permitted, provided the primary focus remains on developing the endorsed business.

Is the Innovator Founder visa difficult to obtain?

The route is selective. Most refusals occur at the endorsement stage due to insufficient innovation, weak scalability, or lack of founder credibility.

Expert Commentary

The Innovator Founder Visa is designed for entrepreneurial individuals with genuine commercial intent, not exploratory business ideas. In practice, success depends on both meeting formal visa criteria and presenting a credible, evidence-backed business plan that withstands endorsement scrutiny. Ongoing compliance is equally important, as endorsing bodies actively monitor progress through mandatory checkpoints. Early professional review can significantly reduce the risk of refusal or endorsement withdrawal.

Although Innovator Founder visa-holders are eligible to apply for settlement after a mere 3 years, it is important to note that they must meet the extremely stringent business performance criteria. Therefore it is vital for visa-holders to remain vigilant and ensure sustainable growth and development of their business during their leave.

Final Thoughts

The UK Innovator Founder Visa remains one of the most attractive routes for entrepreneurs seeking to build long-term ventures in the UK. However, it is no longer a “light-touch” option. The removal of a fixed investment threshold has been balanced by heightened scrutiny of business quality, founder involvement, and growth outcomes.

Applicants who approach the route with robust preparation, realistic funding plans, and clear growth strategies are best positioned for success.

