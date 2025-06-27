From Mooncakes To Machines: Maxim's COO Discusses The Future Of Sustainable Food Production

Across Greater China, the food production landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation due to the volatility of global supply chains, climate change and increasingly complex regulations. These challenges, compounded by rising consumer expectations and a tightening labour market, underscore the urgent need for strategic change.

Some of the region's most forward-thinking food businesses are reimagining their operations for a more resilient, sustainable future. One of these is Maxim's Group, a household name in Hong Kong with a wide footprint across the region. We recently spoke with Keith Siu, Chief Operating Officer of Maxim's Group, to understand how the company is addressing these challenges and what he believes the future of food will look like.

"The future of food isn't something we can leave to chance," says Keith. "From climate impacts to shifting consumer expectations, the pressures are substantial, but so is the opportunity to lead with purpose and innovation."

"The food industry is at a turning point," says Mabel Lui, Head of Greater China Commercial at Withers. "What we're seeing among our clients, and especially in conversations with Keith and the Maxim's leadership team, is a deep shift in mindset from operational efficiency to a more holistic focus on sustainability, resilience, and innovation."

Unpredictable supply chains and the search for stability

For Maxim's, one of the most immediate concerns is the unpredictability of global supply chains. "We've seen firsthand how climate change is disrupting agricultural cycles, affecting yields and making it harder to secure consistent supply," Keith explains. "This is not just a local issue. It's global, and it's accelerating."

That volatility creates knock-on effects across the business, from pricing pressures to quality control and logistical challenges. "It's no longer feasible to rely solely on legacy sourcing arrangements," he continues. "The nature of risk has changed."

One way Maxim's is responding is by investing in upstream supply partnerships. A standout example is the sourcing of lotus seeds, an essential ingredient in their renowned mooncakes. "We've launched pilot programmes in different regions, collaborating directly with farmers and processors to ensure both quality and continuity," Keith says. "It's about building resilience into the foundation of our products."

"These partnerships show how innovation can be applied at every level of the value chain," Mabel adds. "It's a powerful example of how traditional food culture and modern supply strategies can work together."

Since 2022, Maxim's Group has partnered with a local farm to launch the 'WeGen Farming Initiative', championing a circular economy model. The farm, specializing in regenerative farming techniques, converts pre-consumption food waste from Maxim's factories into enzymes which replace pesticides and most chemical fertilizers. The harvested crops are then served in Maxim's restaurants as healthy, high-quality dishes. This circular model benefits customers, farmers, and the environment by ensuring food safety, traceability, and eco-conscious agriculture.

Sustainability as a strategic pillar

While sourcing security is crucial, it is only one part of Maxim's broader mission. Sustainability is increasingly central to how the company defines success.

"At Maxim's, our mission is to serve high-quality food in a way that is environmentally friendly whilst strengthening our communities," Keith says. That mission comes to life in many forms, from waste reduction initiatives to innovative menu development and packaging reform.

Launching green products like BOB beers and BOB Chilly Oil with Crispy Bread and Chicken Oil, which utilize surplus bread, alongside sourcing environmentally friendly ingredients globally through its supply chain team, are testaments to Maxim's commitment to innovation in sustainable food practices.

Another initiative is the Group's long-running bread donation programme, which channels surplus from its bakeries into community food banks across Hong Kong. Maxim's was also the pioneer in introducing a no-straw policy at its Maxim's MX fast-food chain, making it the first in the region to do so.

Cultivating a sustainability mindset is crucial. Maxim's organized a creative campaign called "All You Can Cook" aiming at promoting the concept of fully utilizing our food ingredients. This initiative was expanded in collaboration with Hong Kong Electric to include the public, students, and young chef students, encouraging them to think creatively about using ingredients fully and reducing food waste. During Feb to May 2025, around 70 chefs and R&D staff enrolled in an internal competition to transform overlooked trimmings or surplus ingredients into delicious, visually appealing dishes. An open-to-all competition will be organized during June-August to engage the general public. The initiative promotes waste reduction at the source and advocates for sustainable living, inspiring both consumers and the industry to embrace eco-friendly practices.

Envisioning Food in 2050: A technology-led transformation

Looking ahead, Keith sees a radically different food ecosystem taking shape—one defined by technological transformation and shifting dietary preferences.

"By 2050, I believe we'll see much greater reliance on plant-based foods, driven both by health and sustainability goals," he says. "We'll also see a major role for digital traceability, automation, and AI across the supply chain."

AI, in particular, offers exciting potential. From forecasting agricultural output to detecting disease in crops and automating preparation in commercial kitchens, the technology could redefine productivity and precision across the industry. "These tools will help reduce waste, optimise logistics, and improve food safety, all while supporting scalability," Keith explains.

Already, Maxim's is exploring AI-supported kitchen automation to manage cooking, packaging, and supply flows more efficiently. "The goal is not to replace our people," Keith adds, "but to empower them with tools that allow us to do more, and do it better."

Policy, investment, and the importance of ecosystem support

None of this innovation can occur in isolation. For Keith, governments and investors have a critical role to play in enabling transformation.

"To really move the needle on sustainability, we need policies that incentivise sustainable agriculture and foodtech R&D," he says. "There's a lot of untapped potential in the circular economy but it needs backing, clarity, and funding ."

"The regulatory environment has to keep pace with innovation," Mabel agrees. "One of our roles as legal advisors is helping clients navigate this evolving terrain, especially when they're pushing into new business models or international partnerships."

Support for entrepreneurship is another area where Keith sees opportunity. "The food industry needs a pipeline of talent and ideas," he notes. "Collaborative training programmes and financial incentives can really help unlock that."

Consumers as catalysts for change

While institutions play a key enabling role, Keith is quick to highlight the power of the consumer.

"Consumer choices shape the market," he says. "When people choose sustainable options, reduce waste, and ask for transparency, businesses respond." Technology can assist here too, by improving traceability and allowing shoppers to make more informed decisions.

Social media, meanwhile, offers new avenues for consumer engagement and education. "We're using these platforms to highlight our sustainability efforts and encourage more conscious consumption," Keith explains. "It's about building awareness but also building trust."

A shared responsibility and future

The challenges facing the global food industry are significant but not insurmountable. As Keith and Mabel both emphasise, the future will be shaped not by any single player, but by coordinated action across sectors.

"Food is something we all depend on, and the system that produces it must be strong, smart, and sustainable," Mabel says. "Companies like Maxim's are demonstrating that it's possible to honour tradition while embracing the future."

"This journey is not just about food. It's about how we live, what we value, and the legacy we aim to leave," Keith concludes. "If we build together with innovation, clarity and compassion, we'll be ready for what comes next."