Weight Loss Drug Safety Study: Implications For Insurers

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Genomics England have initiated a major study into the potential serious side effects associated with popular weight loss medications, following a significant number of reports concerning pancreatic issues.

The investigation focused on individuals who have been hospitalised with acute pancreatitis after using weight loss drugs such as Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy. While hundreds of cases of both acute and chronic pancreatitis have been reported, there is currently no confirmed direct causal link between these medications and the onset of pancreatitis. Up to 13 May 2024, ten deaths have been recorded among users of these drugs who developed pancreatitis, although it remains unclear whether other factors may have contributed to these outcomes.

The primary aim of the study is to determine whether certain individuals have a higher genetic risk of developing acute pancreatitis when taking these medications. By identifying genetic predispositions, the research hopes to pave the way for more personalised and safer prescribing practices in the future. Patients who have experienced serious side effects, particularly those hospitalised with acute pancreatitis, are encouraged to report their experiences through the MHRA's Yellow Card scheme.

Dr Alison Cave, the MHRA's Chief Safety Officer, has highlighted the significant financial burden that adverse drug reactions place on the NHS, with costs exceeding £2.2 billion annually in hospital stays alone. She noted that nearly a third of medicine side effects could potentially be prevented through genetic testing. Professor Matt Brown from Genomics England emphasised the potential for "safer and more effective treatment through more personalised approaches to prescription", supporting a shift towards prevention-focused healthcare.

In addition to concerns about pancreatitis, the MHRA has issued a warning that Mounjaro may reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptive pills in some patients. This underlines the importance of ongoing safety monitoring, as the use of these medications becomes more widespread.

What does this mean for insurers?

The recent study marks a substantial advancement in the understanding and mitigation of serious complications associated with weight loss medications, whilst also acknowledging their therapeutic value in the management of obesity. Previous reports have highlighted that some insurers contemplated discontinuing coverage for these medications, a move that generated some debate regarding the broader implications for coverage of high-cost treatments for other chronic conditions.

Given these developments, insurers are encouraged to review their current policy wordings in relation to emerging risks. Should a definitive causal relationship between weight loss medications and adverse outcomes be established, it may be necessary to revise policy exclusions or terms to ensure alignment with the latest clinical evidence and risk profiles.

Furthermore, a potential move towards personalised medicine, including genetic testing, could eventually help insurers better assess risk and reduce adverse outcomes, supporting both effective risk management and improved policyholder outcomes.

