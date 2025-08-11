UK To Ban Sale Of Energy Drinks To Children Under 16. Will The US Follow Suit?

The United Kingdom has published a 10 Year Health Plan that pledges to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under 16. While the Plan does not have a specific timeline for introducing legislation, it is now part of an agenda that reflects the growing worldwide concern over the effects these products have on children. In January of 2024, more than 40 health organizations called on policy makers to restrict energy drink sales to children based upon a review of 57 studies in the Public Health Journal.

Because energy drinks often also contain large amounts of sugar, the UK estimates a ban could reduce childhood obesity rates by 0.4 percentage points. Manny health officials contend that the combination of high caffeine and sugar are particularly unsuitable for children. Associations have been asserted between energy drink consumption and sleep difficulties, poor academic performance, mental health issues, substance abuse, and even smoking in children.

Now that the UK has taken this public stance, will the United States also consider some form of a ban on energy drinks? Stakeholders with an interest in the food and beverage space, like myself, will be keeping a watchful eye on this issue. More to come.

It is expected a ban would cover energy drinks with more than 150mg caffeine per liter: with sales banned in both retail outlets and online. That threshold would cover most traditional caffeinated energy drinks on the market: including Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar and Prime. It comes as momentum across Europe builds to restrict sales of energy drinks: with restrictions in place in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Czechia. www.foodnavigator.com/...

