12 March 2026

Hotels Unpacked - A Glimpse Into The World Of Luxury With Rocco Forte Hotels (Podcast)

Macfarlanes LLP

In our second episode of Hotels unpacked, we were delighted to dive into the world of luxury hotels, with Director of Development at Rocco Forte Hotels, Charles Forte, and its General Counsel, Nick Clayson.
Charles, Nick and Victoria unpack a unique view of the industry from one of Europe's most distinctive luxury hotel groups and multi-generational family businesses. They discuss:

  • the owner/operator model and the role of "hoteliers" in today's demanding industry;
  • the challenges in developing luxury hotels, including sourcing the right capital and development partners;
  • what Rocco Forte Hotels looks for in selecting new development opportunities; and
  • how the close involvement of a family helps to create special places for guests and staff alike, in hotels and alternative luxury formats.

Listen to the fascinating insights of a family business in an ever evolving and competitive environment.

