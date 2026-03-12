ARTICLE
12 March 2026

Is The UK Leveraged Finance Market Fast Becoming Americanized? (Video)

As US sponsors and lenders increase their activity across Europe, we're seeing a clear convergence in deal terms and expectations.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Lerika Le Grange and Bart Wall
Is the UK leveraged finance market becoming Americanized?

As US sponsors and lenders increase their activity across Europe, we're seeing a clear convergence in deal terms and expectations. Concepts that once felt distinctly American are now increasingly being adopted across the UK market landscape.

In this environment, having advisers with genuine transatlantic leveraged finance capability is essential. At BCLP, Lerika Le Grange, Bart Wall, and the wider team can help advise clients through this shift, drawing on experience across both UK and US market practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lerika Le Grange
Bart Wall
