Is The UK Leveraged Finance Market Fast Becoming Americanized? (Video)

We build lasting relationships that deliver impact. Clients trust us because we invest in real partnerships and work faster and smarter to provide quality advice that supports success. We understand where they need to go and how they can get there.
Connecting the dots between client goals, market dynamics and the law is what we do best. Our one-firm structure, international reach and culture of collaboration ensures clients can access integrated, specialist advice wherever they need it.
Lerika Le Grange’s articles from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner are most popular:
within Finance and Banking topic(s)
in United Kingdom
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner are most popular:
within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
Is the UK leveraged finance market becoming Americanized?
As US sponsors and lenders increase their activity across
Europe, we're seeing a clear convergence in deal terms and
expectations. Concepts that once felt distinctly American are now
increasingly being adopted across the UK market landscape.
In this environment, having advisers with genuine transatlantic
leveraged finance capability is essential. At BCLP, Lerika Le
Grange, Bart Wall, and the wider team can help advise clients
through this shift, drawing on experience across both UK and US
market practices.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.