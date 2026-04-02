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2 April 2026

Ahead Of The Curve: Regulatory Update For Retail, Wealth And Private Banks In The UK Q1 2026

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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In this session, we provided an industry update on the retail and wealth sector, looking at key regulatory developments and commercial trends.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Tamara Cizeika,Jean Price, and Kirsty Taylor
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In this session, we provided an industry update on the retail and wealth sector, looking at key regulatory developments and commercial trends.

We also discussed how AI is affecting the sector; in particular, looking at the Mills Review (recently launched) to consider the long-term impact of AI on retail financial services.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Tamara Cizeika
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Jean Price
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Kirsty Taylor
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