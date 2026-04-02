Ahead Of The Curve: Regulatory Update For Retail, Wealth And Private Banks In The UK Q1 2026

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In this session, we provided an industry update on the retail and wealth sector, looking at key regulatory developments and commercial trends.
We also discussed how AI is affecting the sector; in particular, looking at the Mills Review (recently launched) to consider the long-term impact of AI on retail financial services.
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