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22 October 2026

Ahead Of The Curve: Navigating The UK’s Proposed New Regime For Alternative Investment Fund Managers (Video)

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A&O Shearman

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The UK's regulatory framework for alternative investment fund managers is undergoing its most significant overhaul since AIFMD was transposed into UK law in 2013. This webinar explores the proposed new FCA sourcebook, size-based tiering system, and how these reforms will reshape day-to-day requirements for AIFMs while positioning the UK as a competitive financial center.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Bob Penn,John Adams,Olivia Butcher
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After the usual round up of general regulatory developments, we unpacked the package of proposals published this summer representing the most significant overhaul of the UK’s regulatory framework for alternative investment fund managers since AIFMD was transposed into UK law in 2013. With the EU pressing ahead with AIFMD II, HM Treasury and the FCA have published a fundamentally different vision for regulating UK AIFMs which we anticipate being a pivotal moment for the industry.

We considered how the proposed new FCA sourcebook will reshape day-to-day requirements for AIFMs, what the new size-based tiering means for a firm’s regulatory obligations and how these proposals fit in with other reforms intended to modernise and simplify the regulatory framework for investment firms.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Bob Penn
Bob Penn
Photo of John Adams
John Adams
Photo of Kirsty Taylor
Kirsty Taylor
Photo of Olivia Butcher
Olivia Butcher
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