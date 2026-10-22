Ahead Of The Curve: Navigating The UK’s Proposed New Regime For Alternative Investment Fund Managers (Video)

After the usual round up of general regulatory developments, we unpacked the package of proposals published this summer representing the most significant overhaul of the UK’s regulatory framework for alternative investment fund managers since AIFMD was transposed into UK law in 2013. With the EU pressing ahead with AIFMD II, HM Treasury and the FCA have published a fundamentally different vision for regulating UK AIFMs which we anticipate being a pivotal moment for the industry.

We considered how the proposed new FCA sourcebook will reshape day-to-day requirements for AIFMs, what the new size-based tiering means for a firm’s regulatory obligations and how these proposals fit in with other reforms intended to modernise and simplify the regulatory framework for investment firms.

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