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19 October 2026

Ahead Of The Curve: Transformational Change For The UK Payments Sector?

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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HM Treasury has published a consultation on modernising the UK payments regulatory framework, signaling transformative changes for stablecoins, tokenised deposits, open banking, and agentic payments.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe,Nikki Johnstone, and Rory Copeland
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The UK payments industry is set for wide-ranging and potentially transformational change. HM Treasury has published a consultation on modernising the regulatory framework, heralding changes in how the current regime applies to stablecoins, tokenised deposits, open banking, agentic payments, and more broadly. As part of this, the Treasury contemplates updates to match developments in other jurisdictions and invites industry proposals for areas of improvement.

In this webinar, we discussed what these proposals and other ongoing initiatives mean for firms operating across the payments ecosystem.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Ben Regnard-Weinrabe
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe
Photo of Nikki Johnstone
Nikki Johnstone
Photo of Rory Copeland
Rory Copeland
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