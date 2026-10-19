Ahead Of The Curve: Transformational Change For The UK Payments Sector?

The UK payments industry is set for wide-ranging and potentially transformational change. HM Treasury has published a consultation on modernising the regulatory framework, heralding changes in how the current regime applies to stablecoins, tokenised deposits, open banking, agentic payments, and more broadly. As part of this, the Treasury contemplates updates to match developments in other jurisdictions and invites industry proposals for areas of improvement.
In this webinar, we discussed what these proposals and other ongoing initiatives mean for firms operating across the payments ecosystem.
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