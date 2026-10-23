Sustainability, Risk And Value In Mainstream Lending

Sustainability considerations in the loan market are often discussed through the lens of labelled products: green, social, transition, and sustainability-linked loans. However, a more fundamental development is underway. Across mainstream lending, sustainability-related factors are increasingly integrated into ordinary credit, risk and value decisions, regardless of whether a financing carries a sustainability label.

A new article published by the Loan Market Association explores why this shift is taking place, and what it means for lenders and borrowers. The full article is available here: Sustainable Lending Microsite - LMA.

From label to financial relevance

Any factor capable of reducing collateral value, increasing borrowing costs or affecting a lender’s appetite to finance is a credit issue, as is one that may improve margins, reduce volatility and strengthen competitiveness. Regardless of labels, sustainability-related factors increasingly have these financial consequences. Beyond decarbonisation, physical climate risk, energy security, supply-chain disruption, nature, resource and community impacts and changing market expectations can affect both lenders and borrowers. The question is not whether every sustainability issue matters, but whether a given factor is material to the financing in question.

A practical illustration is the European Central Bank’s (ECB) announcement that it will broaden the scope of its climate-related collateral adjustments, extending them to certain eligible credit claims. The greater the sensitivity of the collateral to climate-related transition uncertainties, the greater the reduction applied to its value. This is a clear signal that sustainability-related factors are becoming embedded in the infrastructure of financial decision-making.

What is driving this?

There are several overlapping forces:

Legal and disclosure requirements across the UK and EU are increasing the availability and comparability of sustainability-related information and shaping lenders’ credit assessments and portfolio analyses.

Supervisory expectations from the Prudential Regulation Authority, the European Supervisory Authorities and the ECB are moving sustainability risk assessment from a voluntary exercise to a routine element of prudential supervision.

Voluntary commercial policies, including net-zero commitments and sector-specific exclusion strategies, have become de facto lending restrictions in many institutions.

How sustainability is shaping lending decisions

The Loan Market Association’s article examines four areas where sustainability considerations are influencing lending in practice: credit assessment, transition plans in exposed sectors, portfolio strategy, and documentation and monitoring.

Transition plans are a particularly important tool. For borrowers in transition-sensitive or hard-to-abate sectors, lenders are increasingly evaluating the credibility, cost and deliverability of the borrower’s transition strategy, not as a standalone sustainability exercise, but as part of the credit analysis.

Conventional loan documentation can translate identified risks into mechanisms for information sharing, monitoring, compliance and risk allocation over the life of the loan, responding to the underlying risk. There is clear precedent for this; project finance has integrated environmental and social risks through the IFC Performance Standards and Equator Principles for over two decades.

What this means for borrowers

Sustainability-related factors may affect a borrower's operating costs, capital needs, competitiveness and, critically, access to finance and pricing. A borrower may face physical disruption to assets and supply chains, product obsolescence, labour or skills shortages, or loss of customers and market access. Conversely, investment in efficiency, adaptation and responsible supply chains may improve stability and strategic positioning. Borrowers that can clearly articulate their material risks and strategic response are likely to be better placed to engage with lenders and secure competitive terms. Sustainability-related factors may also influence risk-based loan pricing in mainstream facilities, independent of any contractual sustainability-linked pricing mechanism.

Sustainability as a source of financing demand

Importantly, sustainability is not only a constraint on finance. It is generating significant investment needs and commercial opportunities across mainstream corporate, project and structured finance. These include the industrial investment during the energy transition, nature-based solutions and climate adaptations, and social and development needs, particularly in emerging and developing markets.

The role of labelled products

Labelled sustainable finance products continue to be an important tool, providing structure, accountability and market signalling. However, a label is not the boundary of sustainability analysis, and the use of a label does not establish that a borrower or lender is sustainable as a whole. The broader and potentially more consequential market development is the integration of material sustainability considerations into ordinary lending decisions.

The question is increasingly not just whether a financing carries a sustainability label, but whether the material sustainability risks and opportunities have been identified and appropriately addressed. This shift has produced tangible outcomes across many sectors, including through improved governance, energy and resource efficiency, and reduced exposure to volatility, showing that sustainability-related considerations can influence operational performance and business value, rather than remaining solely a disclosure exercise.

Looking ahead

The question for market participants is not simply whether a financing is sustainable. It is whether a sustainability-related factor could materially affect the risk, value, economics or viability of a financing.

The Loan Market Association’s full article examines these themes in detail, with practical examples drawn from across the loan market and a practical action agenda for lenders, borrowers and investors. You can read the article in full here: Sustainable Lending Microsite - LMA.