Ahead Of The Curve: Basel 3.1 Here We Come!

After the usual round up of regulatory updates, our financial services regulatory team distilled the PRA’s final rules which implement the final Basel III standards in the UK.

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After the usual round up of regulatory updates, our financial services regulatory team distilled the PRA’s final rules which implement the final Basel III standards in the UK.

With an overview first of the architecture of the regime and its context internationally, we drew out what these final rules mean for in-house legal teams.

We highlighted particular changes to the bucketing of exposures for risk weighted asset calculation purposes and considered what changes to the rules around eligible credit risk mitigation mean for legal teams.

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