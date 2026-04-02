Jersey Introduces Corporate Administration Regime – Strong Protections For Secured Creditors Preserved

On 27 March 2026, the States of Jersey approved the introduction of a statutory corporate administration regime under the Draft Companies (Jersey) Amendment No. 2 Law 202‑ (P.49/2026) (Amendment No 2).

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On 27 March 2026, the States of Jersey approved the introduction of a statutory corporate administration regime under the Draft Companies (Jersey) Amendment No. 2 Law 202‑ (P.49/2026) (Amendment No 2). The regime is a significant evolution in the Island’s restructuring toolkit, creating a court‑supervised rescue process for distressed but potentially viable companies.

While the regime aligns Jersey with international restructuring norms, it does so without diluting the Island’s longstanding creditor‑friendly principles. In particular, secured creditors retain their enforcement rights, even after an administration order is made.

Why This Matters for Secured Lenders

Unlike other jurisdictions, secured creditors powers of enforcement are not subject to the moratorium imposed by Jersey’s administration regime. This means:

Security rights remain fully intact Secured creditors (whether their security was created before or after Amendment No 2 comes into effect) can continue to enforce their security during administration, notwithstanding the imposition of a statutory moratorium on all other actions or proceedings. A secured creditor’s position is not frozen or subordinated to the administration process.

Secured creditors (whether their security was created before or after Amendment No 2 comes into effect) can continue to enforce their security during administration, notwithstanding the imposition of a statutory moratorium on all other actions or proceedings. A secured creditor’s position is not frozen or subordinated to the administration process. Administrators should engage with lenders from the outset Because secured creditors retain leverage, administrators will need to work collaboratively with them to stabilise the business, fund trading, or structure a sale.

Because secured creditors retain leverage, administrators will need to work collaboratively with them to stabilise the business, fund trading, or structure a sale. Secured Lenders will continue to maintain significant influence in restructurings With enforcement rights preserved, lenders can continue to influence the shape of any restructuring.

With enforcement rights preserved, lenders can continue to influence the shape of any restructuring. Jersey remains a predictable jurisdiction for secured lending The regime enhances restructuring flexibility, without undermining the predictability of Jersey security, a key factor for banks, private credit funds, and structured finance vehicles.

Overview of the New Administration Regime

The new procedure allows the Royal Court to appoint an Administrator to pursue one of two statutory purposes:

Rescue the company, or the whole or part of its undertaking as a going concern

Achieve a better realisation of the company’s assets that would be achieved in a winding up

Applications may be made by the company, a liquidator, its creditors, or (where necessary to safeguard the public interest) the minister for external relations. Notification of the application must be provided to various parties, including Secured Creditors who will be able (but not required) to attend at the hearing and make representations before any order is made.

If a creditor has agreed not to make an application for an administration order (which would typically be the case in structured finance transactions) or their only claim is for repossession of goods, that creditor is not permitted to apply for an administration order.

Once appointed, the Administrator assumes control of the company’s affairs and may continue trading, dispose of assets, raise funding, or propose compromises, however, the right of a secured party to enforce their security continues notwithstanding the order.

How Administration Sits Within Jersey’s Insolvency Framework

Administration complements, rather than replaces, existing procedures including Désastre and creditors’ winding up and is expected to replace the use of just and equitable winding up in near solvent scenarios.

Administration fills the “rescue gap” between schemes and liquidation but crucially, without displacing secured creditor rights.

Practical Implications for Stakeholders

For secured lenders:

Enforcement remains available throughout;

Secured Parties retain their ability to exercise contractual rights under their security;

Early engagement with administrators will shape outcomes; and

Administration may offer a supportive environment for pre packs or value preserving sales.

For directors:

Administration becomes a viable alternative to liquidation;

Early advice is essential where solvency is in question; and

Decision making must be carefully documented where a company is approaching insolvency.

For advisers:

Expect increased demand for viability assessments, contingency planning, and cross border coordination; and

The regime will require careful navigation where security packages are complex or multi layered.

Key Takeaway

Jersey’s new administration regime introduces a more modern, rescue tool to Jersey — but not at the expense of secured creditor protections. By preserving enforcement rights, the Island maintains its reputation as a creditor friendly jurisdiction while expanding its restructuring capabilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.