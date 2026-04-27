Relocating Investment Management Businesses To The Channel Islands

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For international investment and fund managers, particularly those operating across alternative strategies, Jersey and Guernsey present a compelling and well‑established international platform.

Both islands are recognised global finance centres, offering proportionate and pragmatic regulation, tax neutrality, and a sophisticated ecosystem of legal, regulatory, and operational expertise – making the Channel Islands an increasingly attractive base for alternative asset managers, whether emerging or established, seeking an efficient, credible and flexible jurisdiction in which to establish or grow investment management operations.

The Channel Islands’ appeal lies in the flexibility of their regulatory and structuring frameworks, which allow managers to tailor and scale their on‑island presence in line with their business model, strategy, and investor requirements. Successfully establishing or relocating an investment management presence requires a coordinated approach across regulatory, tax, economic substance, and employment considerations – each of which is addressed in turn in this article.

Flexible regulatory pathways

Jersey and Guernsey offer regulatory frameworks that support a broad spectrum of investment and fund management models, from early‑stage platforms to established managers seeking to expand. The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) and the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) are both well regarded for their pragmatic, senior‑level engagement with applicants, and for licensing processes that are efficient, predictable and responsive when compared with larger onshore regulators.

In Jersey, managers and advisers may be able to rely on the Professional Investor Regulated Scheme exemption, which exempts relevant activities from the forms of financial services business licensing requirements under Jersey's prudential financial services regime where the Jersey entity exclusively manages or advises professional investors. From 13 April 2026, the exemption will also permit a Jersey manager or adviser to manage segregated managed accounts directly, without the need to establish special purpose vehicles for individual investors or obtain separate consent from the JFSC. Professional investor definitions are broad, onboarding is streamlined, and a Jersey manager or adviser company can typically be incorporated on the same day, reflecting the absence of a licensing requirement under this route.

Where a licence is required but a streamlined initial set‑up with lean infrastructure is preferred, Jersey offers a managed entity fund services business licence. Under this model, the business is hosted by a Jersey‑regulated corporate service provider acting as manager of the managed entity. Regulatory review timeframes are relatively short, ongoing compliance is limited to the core principles of the relevant Code of Practice issued by the JFSC, and there is no requirement for local staff or physical office infrastructure at the outset. This structure allows managers to retain investment teams in London, New York, Singapore, or elsewhere, while holding the licence in Jersey, subject to appropriate oversight and control arrangements for any delegated investment management activities.

Guernsey adopts a similarly pragmatic and proportionate approach, albeit through a different legal framework. Investment managers are licensed, and the GFSC applies a risk‑based promoter assessment and licensing process, with turnaround times that compare favourably with larger onshore jurisdictions. In practice managers frequently rely on licensed Guernsey service providers under hosted or supported operating models, enabling regulatory and operational requirements to be met without building a full standalone infrastructure from inception. As in Jersey, delegation of investment management activities by Guernsey managers to overseas affiliates or teams is permitted, subject to appropriate oversight and regulatory safeguards.

Both islands also support full‑presence investment manager licences for firms seeking to establish a standalone operation with on‑island staff, premises and governance. While these routes involve a more extensive regulatory and compliance framework - including ongoing regulatory reporting, AML/CFT/CPF obligations and fitness and propriety requirements for key persons - they provide a robust, credible and scalable platform for managers planning a long‑term Channel Islands presence.

Managers should also note that the Channel Islands offer a well developed and internationally recognised range of fund products. In Jersey, commonly used structures include open or closed ended Jersey Private Funds and Expert Funds. In Guernsey, widely used structures include Private Investment Funds (PIFs), Registered Closed ended Collective Investment Schemes and Qualifying Investor Funds (QIFs), among other flexible vehicles. The regulatory route for the manager and the choice of fund product are typically considered together as part of an integrated structuring exercise.

Tax neutrality and cross-border efficiency

Tax simplicity is one of the Channel Islands’ most compelling advantages for international investment and fund managers. Jersey and Guernsey offer stable, transparent, and internationally credible tax regimes that underpin their position as genuinely tax‑neutral platforms for global investment activity, avoiding the layering of tax costs that can dilute returns or introduce unnecessary structural complexity.

In both jurisdictions, investment and fund managers typically benefit from a zero per cent corporate tax rate, with no capital gains tax, withholding tax, stamp duty, or indirect taxes on management or advisory fees, and no inheritance tax affecting individuals involved in the business. This framework provides a high degree of certainty and operational efficiency for managers operating across multiple jurisdictions. Managers who are part of a multinational enterprise group with consolidated annual revenue of at least €750m are likely to be subject to Pillar 2 taxes in accordance with OECD model rules as adopted by both jurisdictions.

As leading tax‑neutral international finance centres, Jersey and Guernsey maintain extensive networks of double taxation agreements (DTAs) and tax information exchange agreements, facilitating cross‑border investment and in many cases, mitigating withholding taxes for managers and investors. Both islands have full DTAs with key counterparties, including the UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg.

For example, the Jersey–Singapore Double Tax Treaty is widely used by hedge fund, private equity, and digital asset managers to mitigate double taxation while preserving tax neutrality for Jersey funds, including where certain investment management activities are conducted from Singapore, subject to satisfaction of applicable DTA conditions.

Both Jersey and Guernsey also offer highly tax‑efficient fund structuring options. Funds established as limited partnerships are tax transparent in both jurisdictions, while corporate fund vehicles are typically subject to income tax at a zero per cent rate. In certain circumstances, Guernsey’s more limited treaty network may be advantageous, as it may reduce treaty‑driven disclosure and reporting obligations that might otherwise complicate fund structuring in other jurisdictions.

Economic substance aligned with operational reality

Economic substance requirements apply in both Jersey and Guernsey but are designed to be proportionate and aligned with commercial reality. Each regime recognises the legitimate role of local service providers and hosted models in meeting substance obligations.

In both jurisdictions, locally tax resident companies carrying on fund management are subject to economic substance requirements on their fund management activities, but investment management of a non-fund is not subject to such requirements. Where substance requirements do apply, the focus is on all of the following being located in Jersey or Guernsey (as the case may be): effective direction and management, conduct of certain ‘core income generating activities’, adequate people, premises and expenditure. Managed entity structures can satisfy many of these requirements through the involvement of locally based service providers.

Guernsey adopts a comparable regime, aligned with international standards and similarly accommodating the use of local service providers and hosted operating models.

Employment, immigration and relocation considerations

Establishing or expanding an investment management presence in the Channel Islands frequently involves the relocation of individuals and teams. For UK‑based managers in particular, Jersey and Guernsey offer clear practical advantages: both operate in the same time zone as London, share common law legal traditions and benefit from excellent air and sea connectivity with the UK mainland. English is the language of business and law in both jurisdictions.

Jersey and Guernsey each operate controls on access to housing. In Guernsey, individuals who do not require a visa, including British nationals, may establish residence in the open market and have freedom to work in Guernsey without requiring an employment permit linked to their role. Access to the local housing market generally depends on holding an appropriate employment permit which is linked to the individual's role, or the individual's residence status – for example, if the individual has established residency status or a family member or partner who qualifies for the same.

Jersey operates a comparable regime, with work and residence permissions closely aligned to employment and business requirements. Businesses will require a business licence and housing licences to employ staff in Jersey, the latter giving employees the ability to rent or buy any house on the Island.

Employment law in both islands will feel broadly familiar to those accustomed to the UK system, while offering greater simplicity and flexibility in certain areas. Managers operating in an FCA‑regulated environment will also find the legal and regulatory framework recognisable, albeit with materially lighter regulatory intensity and greater flexibility in structuring and operation.

How we can help

Our Channel Islands teams advise investment and fund managers on every aspect of establishing, expanding or relocating investment management operations in Jersey and Guernsey. Drawing on integrated expertise across Investment Funds & Corporate, Employment and Regulatory & Risk, we deliver joined up advice on structuring, licensing, tax, economic substance and the relocation of individuals and teams. Our focus is on helping clients put in place arrangements that are commercially practical, regulatory compliant and capable of evolving alongside their business over time.

Why the Channel Islands solution?

Jersey and Guernsey offer international investment managers a powerful and distinctive combination of advantages rarely matched by larger or more heavily regulated jurisdictions:

Speed to market - Tax‑efficient structures can be implemented within days; hosted and managed entity licences are typically granted within weeks, not months.

Proportionate regulation - Risk‑based, outcomes‑focused supervision, with pragmatic, senior‑level regulatory engagement.

Tax neutrality - A standard corporate income tax rate of zero per cent, with no capital gains tax, withholding tax, stamp duty or inheritance tax affecting individuals involved in the business.

Structural flexibility - From exempt and hosted models to full standalone licences.

International credibility - OECD‑aligned, MONEYVAL‑assessed and trusted by institutional investors and global regulators.

Common law familiarity and proximity - English law principles, English language and close ties to London.

Depth of expertise - Mature professional ecosystems across legal, fiduciary, administration, audit and banking.

Scalability - The ability to grow from a light‑touch presence to a fully licensed operation without changing jurisdiction.

Complementary options - Jersey and Guernsey may be used independently or together to optimise structure and strategy.

A move to the Channel Islands does not require a single, fixed commitment at the outset. One of the principal strengths of both jurisdictions is the flexibility to establish an appropriate presence today while retaining the ability to scale tomorrow. Compared with larger fund domiciles, regulatory frameworks in both islands are expressly designed to be proportionate to the risk and scale of activity undertaken. Managers accustomed to full onshore authorisation frequently find the Channel Islands’ approach - while rigorous and credible - to be materially more efficient and cost‑effective.

By coordinating regulatory, tax, economic substance and employment considerations from the outset, firms can design a Channel Islands presence that is genuinely built for growth. Our teams support asset managers throughout that journey, from initial structuring and licensing through to long-term operational scale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.