Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 Panel 2: Guernsey: The Gateway To Raising Capital (Video)

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The second panel of the event was titled "Guernsey: the gateway to private capital". It provided an overview of Guernsey’s position in today’s global private capital landscape, discussing current global regulations and investment sources.
This panel featured Tony Bienstock of Spitfire Strategic Capital, Peter Boulle of Sidley Austin, Ruth Murray of Gresham House, Louise Pilgrim of Bluewater Private Equity and Moderator, Daisy McAndrew.
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