Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 Panel 2: Guernsey: The Gateway To Raising Capital (Video)

The second panel of the event was titled "Guernsey: the gateway to private capital". It provided an overview of Guernsey’s position in today’s global private capital landscape...

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

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The second panel of the event was titled "Guernsey: the gateway to private capital". It provided an overview of Guernsey’s position in today’s global private capital landscape, discussing current global regulations and investment sources.

This panel featured Tony Bienstock of Spitfire Strategic Capital, Peter Boulle of Sidley Austin, Ruth Murray of Gresham House, Louise Pilgrim of Bluewater Private Equity and Moderator, Daisy McAndrew.

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