Addressing The Sustainable Finance Paradox

First published in the Financial Times.

Sustainable finance has evolved from a niche allocation into a core portfolio consideration. As the market has matured in both depth and sophistication, with investors now navigating an increasingly broad range of strategies, from ESG integration and impact funds to transition finance and nature-based solutions. Whilst this growing optionality is critical to mobilising capital at the scale required to meet global climate targets, it has also introduced a new challenge. As highlighted at COP30 last year in Brazil, the urgency of climate finance is clear. However, a key question to emerge in tandem is whether this growing range of solutions, alongside the proliferation of frameworks, data and product structures, is making it increasingly difficult for investors to deploy capital with confidence.

This has created a key paradox at the heart of sustainable finance today: while optionality, regulation and access are critical to meeting collective sustainability needs, is more choice and in-depth reporting also a barrier to putting capital to work, alongside more familiar return-generating investments.

The challenges

First, more choice does not necessarily deliver greater clarity or investment into assets or initiatives linked to sustainable development goals. Research consistently shows a strong appetite to allocate to sustainable strategies across the institutional and private wealth segments. FTSE Russell’s 2025 Global Asset Owner survey, for instance, shows that 80% of asset owners are incorporating sustainability into asset allocation decisions.

Yet a gap persists between ambition and execution – the same survey also finds that 1 in 4 asset owners are still undecided about implementing sustainable strategies, with key barriers including returns, data quality, regulation and greenwashing.

Fragmentation remains a significant challenge for investors. While initiatives such as the EU Taxonomy and ISSB standards have sought to bring some sort of coherence, the reality is that fragmentation remains a challenge for investors.

Together, these challenges highlight a persistent implementation gap: while demand for sustainable investment continues to grow, investors require clearer frameworks and trusted guidance to translate ambition into action.

Bridging the gap

Bridging this ‘implementation gap’ remains a key question. The expertise of international finance centres (IFCs), such as Guernsey, are well placed to play a key role in a number of areas.

First, ease of access. The role of advisers, such as wealth managers and fiduciaries, is morphing into that of ‘interpreters’ within the sustainable finance ecosystem. They add value by filtering sustainable investment options into a coherent, relevant subset, aligning portfolios with credible frameworks, to enable access to relevant solutions.

It is also about the integration of sustainability considerations into portfolio construction, helping investors to understand complex ESG data, impact metrics and climate scenarios so that they sit comfortably alongside more traditional options. This is particularly important in embedding robust governance and supporting more granular reporting requirements.

An IFC with ready access to specialist fund administrators, fiduciaries, legal advisers, ManCo platforms and independent directors can play a critical role here. Guernsey, for instance, has built an infrastructure of easily accessible specialist advisers and service providers, so that today it hosts £4.5 billion in regulated green fund assets and more than £25 billion listed on the sustainable market segment of Guernsey-based The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

And finally, it’s about innovation, creativity and knowledge sharing - bringing ideas to life through proactive problem-solving, product development, digital adoption and cross-sector collaboration, including through fora such as the UN Financial Centres for Sustainability (FC4S) and the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).

This is an area where Guernsey has seen particular success as a jurisdiction, having focused specifically on the development of regulated, credibility-driven fund regimes, such as the Guernsey Green Fund, the world’s first regulated green fund regime, and the Natural Capital Fund, which extends to biodiversity and nature-based solutions.

As sustainable finance continues to evolve, the ability to translate complexity into clarity will become increasingly important. Investors are not short of ambition or capital, but require trusted frameworks and expert guidance to deploy it effectively.

Jurisdictions like Guernsey, which combine deep technical expertise with robust, credibility-driven structures, will play a critical role in bridging this gap.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.